Agriculture releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, but there are ways for farmers to solve this problem.
Guy Swanson spoke about ways agricultural producers can cut back on greenhouse gas emissions at Thursday night’s Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting.
Swanson, originally from Spokane, Washington, worked with conservation districts across the Northwest in the 1980s and helped establish a no till farming system there, he said.
Swanson has spoken on agricultural issues around the world, but American agriculture stands out to him, he said.
“The dynamic of American agriculture is unbelievable,” he said. “You ought to be extremely proud of your system.”
For farmers, one of the biggest challenge lies in preserving their land, he said.
“Protecting your land investment is the most difficult part of your business. In the big picture, you need to realize there are a lot bigger problems than nitrates in the drinking water,” he said. “It’s going to be nitrous oxide in the atmosphere, it’s going to be erosion, it’s going to be clean water leaving your land.”
Nitrous oxide is one of the major greenhouse gases, making up 7% of the country’s emissions in 2019, according to the EPA.
While not as plentiful, Swanson said nitrous oxide is 300 times more powerful than carbon dioxide.
“You gentlemen own a real special problem that truckers don’t,” Swanson said. “You have the responsibility for about 63% of all the nitrous oxide that is emitted into the atmosphere.”
Almost half of these emissions come from fertilizer, he said.
But there are solutions available, Swanson said.
“As an agricultural producer, you can get a grip on nitrous oxide,” he said. “The opportunity lies in no tillage farming. We have got to quit mineralizing organic matter.”
This also may help combat carbon dioxide emissions, Swanson said.
“If we can get back to the original organic matter, we have an opportunity to harvest all the carbon that is emitted in one year in the United States,” he said. “It can be stored back in the dirt. That’s the carbon capture technique you offer to the general public.”
No till farming is a tried and tested method, Swanson said.
“The opportunity to no till is about 30 years, 40 years along now. I was able to be right there to do some of the first of it. I can tell you it works,” he said. “It’s a fabulous, fabulous system, it just takes you a while to get there.”
Cover cropping is another way to reduce nitrous oxide emissions, Swanson said.
“If you can implement a cover crop system, you can get a big handle on nitrous oxide,” he said.
Making the best use of the land is also important, Swanson said.
“I think you have to be cognizant that some ground is really designed for corn and some ground is not designed for corn, it’s designed for a perennial,” Swanson said. “There’s some land that should never have been in production for corn, should have never been leveled. Once it got leveled, they lost a lot of the nutrients and the ability to stabilize and hold the nitrogen in place.”
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski and Rod Zohner.
Board members absent: Robert Huntley and Gary Loftis.
Meeting lasted: 2 hours, 15 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff and members of the public and two media representatives.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Received income and expenses report
— Rejected motion to amend interlocal agreement for the Middle Logan Creek Flood Control and Mitigation Project to increase the district’s contribution by $356,952.25 for a total of $2,327,108.25.
— Approved bid for Maskenthine House window replacement for an amount not to exceed $8,000.
— Approved $3,220 for employee health and wellness program
— Accepted resignation from Robert Huntley.