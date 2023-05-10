The Lincoln East Spartans, the defending state champions in Nebraska high school girls tennis, swept Norfolk High 9-0 in dual action on Wednesday and demonstrated that they are a team that may well contend for the crown in 2023.
“Lincoln East is a different beast than playing Sioux City East yesterday (8-1 Panthers victory),” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “They are the defending state champions and easily a top three or four team in the state every year.”
Krueger said that the Spartans’ No. 1, 2, and 3 doubles teams are all among the top three in their respective divisions.
“Their level of consistency, power, and control was by far the best team top-to-bottom we have seen or played this year,” Krueger said. “My team did not give up today, which is a testament to their desire to succeed, but Lincoln East was simply the better team.”
Norfolk managed to win just seven games total in the six singles matches. Malori Schrader won three of those at No. 6 singles in an 8-3 loss to Sofia Carstensen, while Myranda Hansen won two in her 8-2 defeat in the No. 4 matchup to Tailyn Jay.
Likewise, the Panthers earned seven wins in doubles play, with Jayda Christensen and Kyla Robinson notching five of those during an 8-5 loss to Gibsen Chapman and Adeline Fornander in No. 1 doubles. Sailor Cipra and her partner Jenna Snitchler picked up the other two while dropping the No. 3 doubles match to the Spartans’ Sophia Weed and Tatum Lewis.
Schrader and Hansen joined forces to play together in No. 2 doubles, but were unable to garner a win, falling to Maitreyi Purandare and Jay 8-0.
“Until midway through the season, these two had never played a doubles match together during the two years they have been on the practice courts,” Krueger said. “They are getting more in sync with each other as a doubles team. They get along really well, which makes playing doubles together easier. They are good at communicating with each other, but need to work on the consistency and strategy that goes into doubles play.”
Schrader and Hansen–who were behind five games to none against Sioux City East in No. 2 doubles before coming back to win 8-6–agreed that they strive to stay positive against difficult teams and try to do the best they can.
“I was on junior varsity my freshman and sophomore years. I played varsity doubles last year, but my partner was a senior who graduated,” Schrader said. “Myranda and I work good together. Our attitudes are always about the same, always doing the best we can.”
Schrader, a senior, said she was impressed with East’s long shots during the match that were well-placed, and also the power of the Spartans’ swings.
“They placed the ball, and we had to go from one side of the court to the other,” Schrader said. “It’s something we have to work on, too, placement of our shots.”
Hansen, as a junior who hopes to improve her skills, was also impressed with the East players’ ability to place the ball “where we weren’t able to get it.”
“They had some good shots, and their technique was very good,” Hansen said. “I liked the way they played with confidence, knowing they could win–I’d like to make that part of my game–going into it open-minded and ready to play. They obviously work hard and train hard.”
Hansen feels that her partnership with Schrader has grown during the season, that they are “getting more comfortable with each other.”
“We know each other’s strengths,” Hansen said. “I’m very positive, and I try to put mistakes behind us so we can continue to try to win.”
Both players mentioned the hope that they can achieve a winning record during the upcoming Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.
“We have HAC on Friday, so our goal is to try to have a winning record and use the experience of playing against those hard teams to our advantage going into state next week,” Hansen said.
Lincoln East 9, Norfolk 0
Varsity Singles: No. 1. Stella Stempson (LE) def. Kyla Robinson (N) 8-1; No. 2. Sofia Sarroub (LE) def. Jayda Christensen (N) 8-0; No. 3. Gibsen Chapman (LE) def. Sailor Cipra (N) 8-1; No. 4. Tailyn Jay (LE) def. Myranda Hansen (N) 8-2; No. 5. Maitreyi Purandare (LE) def. Jenna Snitchler (N) 8-0; No. 6. Sofia Carstensen (LE) def. Malori Schrader (N) 8-3.
Varsity Doubles: No. 1. Chapman, Adeline Fornander (LE) def. Christensen, Robinson (N) 8-5; No. 2. Purandare, Jay (LE) def. Hansen, Schrader (N) 8-0; No. 3. Sophia Weed, Tatum Lewis (LE) def. Cipra, Snitchler (N) 8-2.