South Sioux City turns to depth to win Battle Creek title

BATTLE CREEK — With almost half of the teams and one-third of the wrestlers listed in the latest Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association girls wrestling rankings, Monday’s Battle Creek Invitational was chock full of outstanding talent and matchups.
Defending state champion South Sioux City showed its depth by coming away with the team title, besting the 42-team field with an effort that came without the services of five of its regular varsity wrestlers.
After a busy week that saw the team compete three times in five days, coach Evan Bohnet said that several of his varsity girls stayed home to nurse midseason bumps and bruises, which allowed younger SSC girls to step up and help deliver a team title.
“Our girls really work so hard in practice, and it’s hard to say there’s a No. 1 and a No. 2,” Bohnet said. “The biggest thing is those girls were ready to step up and compete today.”
The top-ranked Cardinals had three champions on the day. Third-ranked Gloria Flores (100) and defending champion and top-ranked Yohaly Quinones (155) won titles, while unranked Caitlyn Sohm stepped in at heavyweight and knocked off Darian Earth of Winnebago, who was ranked at 195 pounds and moved up to 235 for the tournament.
“It was good for Yohaly to get a six-minute match in there in the finals and see where her conditioning was at,” Bohnet said. “She had really good movement on her feet and was really good on bottom and wrestled a complete match, and Caitlyn is solid and would be ranked if we could have more than one girl ranked in a weight class. That was a big match for her.”
Three Mid-State Conference teams were joined by West Point-Beemer in a battle royale for the runner-up trophy, and the host Bravettes were able to get key wins in the medal round to finish 14 points ahead of ninth-ranked Pierce for runner-up honors.
“We had a really good final round, and some girls who haven’t had a ton of wins came through and got some quality wins the last two rounds,” Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said. “Eleven of our 12 girls scored points, and that all adds up and it was exciting to see the girls wrestle for each other.”
A total of 25 NSWCA-ranked wrestlers were on the mats, including four of the 14 top-ranked wrestlers in the state, all of whom won their championship matches.
Battle Creek senior Afftynn Stusse was named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament and had the most dominating effort of the day, finishing with a 47-second pin of third-ranked Madelyn Bohnet of South Sioux City in the 105-pound title match.
“She was on a mission to go out and not mess around and show her dominance, and she made a statement there,” Wintz said.
Raymond Central junior Sophia Shultz claimed top honors at 115 pounds with a first-period pin of Jolyn Pozehl of Ainsworth, who was ranked sixth at 120 pounds.
The other ranked wrestler at 115 pounds, Leynn Luna of Boone Central, pulled off one of the bigger upsets of the day as she moved down to 110 pounds. She was down 8-0 to second-ranked Ella Reeves of Battle Creek when she caught the Bravette junior in a reversal and near-fall situation. She was down 12-9 in the third when she caught Reeves a second time and finished with a pin to move to the finals, where she lost to Sara Schroder of Canton, South Dakota. Reeves battled back to finish third.
“Sometimes at this time of year, a loss can be a good wake-up call and make you realize you have to have your ‘A’ game because people are gunning for you, so it was good to see Ella come back,” Wintz said.
Quinones got a late takedown and three-point near-fall to post a 10-2 win over fourth-ranked Paola Vergara of O’Neill at 155 pounds, and Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo pinned O’Neill’s Madelynne Jakubowski to win the 170-pound title and account for the other two top-rated winners.
Four of the six girls ranked at 125 pounds finished the day in the top four. Second-ranked Madisen Petersen beat No. 5 Maggie Painter of Pierce in the semifinals and won the title with a third-period pin against fourth-ranked Jaycee Bruns of Wayne, who came from behind in the semifinals to pin sixth-ranked Micah McGillivray of Stanton. Painter decisioned McGillivray 2-0 in the match for third.
Other winners included second-ranked Lacy Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview at 120, Sydnie Brown of Overton at 130, third-ranked Madison Davis of West Holt at 135, Avani Wilke of Winnebago at 140 (ranked fourth at 145), Rylie Arens of Crofton/Bloomfield at 145 and Zoe Adam of Canton at 190.
Battle Creek girls invite
Team standings: South Sioux City 202, Battle Creek 164, Pierce 150, West Point-Beemer 142, Boone Central 129, Canton (S.D.) 112, O’Neill 110, Wahoo 102, West Holt 101, Lakeview 93, Ainsworth 92, Crofton/Bloomfield 86, Madison 72, Wayne 72, Schuyler 62, Niobrara-Verdigre 57, Winnebago 57, Norfolk Catholic 42, Stanton 40, Elkhorn Valley 38, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 30, Centura 29, Raymond Central 26, Wakefield 26, Winside 23, Ord 22, Overton 22, Summerland 21, Columbus 17, Oakland-Craig 17, Platteview 17, Cedar Bluffs 15, North Bend Central 11, Quad County NE 11, St. Paul 11, Wisner-Pilger 10, Elgin/Pope John 7, High Plains 6, St. Mary’s 3, Neligh-Oakdale 0, South Loup 0, Tri County Northeast 0.
Championship results
100: Gloria Flores, SSC, 4-0; Mishayla Slaymaker, BoCe, 3-1 (round robin). 105: Afftynn Stusse, BC, pinned Madelyn Bohnet, SSC, :47. 110: Sara Schroder, Canton, pinned Leynn Luna, BoCe, 1:34. 115: Sophia Shultz, RC, pinned Jolyn Pozehl, Ainsworth, 1:15. 120: Lacy Lemburg, Lakeview, dec. September Thein, Madison, 6-4 (SV). 125: Madisen Petersen, C/B, pinned Jaycee Bruns, Wayne, 5:17. 130: Sydnie Brown, Overton, dec. Rylan Hansen, Stanton, 4-2.
135: Madison Davis, WH, dec. Selena Zamora, SSC, 7-0. 140: Avani Wilkie, Winnebago, pinned Madison Reilly, BoCe, 3:29. 145: Rylie Arens, C/B, pinned Kennedy Penne, EV, :42. 155: Yohaly Quinones, SSC, dec. Paola Vergara, O’Neill, 10-2. 170: Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, pinned Madelynne Jakubowski, O’Neill, 5:10. 190: Zoe Adam, Canton, dec. Claire Paasch, WP-B, 9-2. 235: Caitlyn Sohm, SSC, pinned Darian Earth, Winnebago, 4:58.
Consolation results
100: Apple Paw, Madison, 2-2; Icis Sackville, Pierce, 1-3 (round robin). 105: Cadence Wood, BoCe, pinned Marin Rhode, Canton, 3:12. 110: Ella Reeves, BC, pinned Cloe Mandel, WP-B, 1:36. 115: Ellison Berkeland, Lakeview, pinned Kaylee Miller, BoCe, 3:39. 120: Patricia Arroyo, RC/BH, pinned Brooklin Kuester, WP-B, 0:45. 125: Maggie Painter, Pierce, dec. Micah McGillivray, Stanton, 2-0. 130: Jordan Aschoff, NC, pinned Nyla Bolles, Wayne, 0:47.
135: Haylee Miller, Pierce, dec. Cecilia Kann, NC, 5-4. 140: Marke Zeleny, O-C, pinned Isabelle Kuehler, Pierce, 0:52. 145: Jessi Hasenkamp, Wahoo, def. Gracie Ackles, St. Paul, forfeit. 155: Sierra Kluthe, Ord, dec. Jaisie Janssen, Crofton, 1-0. 170: Annabelle Poppe, C/B, pinned Katelyn Gubbels, Pierce, 1:12. 190: Jackie Zamora, SSC, pinned Gina Alba, Schuyler, 2:26. 235: Autumn Hoppe, WH, pinned Raina Krebs, Summerland, 1:49.