BATTLE CREEK — To say the field at Monday's Battle Creek Invitational girls wrestling tournament was a loaded one would be a bit of an understatement.
Six of the top 10 teams in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association ratings and 26 of the 72 girls rated individually were on hand for Monday's battle on the mats, and it came down to the final match of the day before second-ranked South Sioux City was able to slip past third-ranked Pierce and top-rated West Point-Beemer for the team title.
The tournament was set up in a different format, with three or four levels of round-robin brackets in each weight that allowed for wrestlers to compete against similar levels of competition.
West Point-Beemer was in position to finish one point behind Pierce after top-rated Claire Paasch pinned No. 4-ranked Melissa DeLaTorre of South Sioux City. Ultimately, the team title came down to a match in the "B" division at 235 pounds, where South Sioux City's Caitlyn Sohm pinned Karma Marshall of Grand Island, vaulting the Cardinals past the Bluejays by a 128-124 margin.
"This was definitely a tough tournament with a lot of good teams and a lot of teams that we're going to have to beat if we want to get to the top at state," South Sioux City coach Evan Bohnet said after the tournament. "Wrestling tough competition is fine and there was a lot of that here and we wrestled well with the best of them."
Top-ranked 152-pounder Yohaly Quinones was the lone Cardinal to come out on top in the championship round-robin competition, one of three top-ranked wrestlers to come away with first-place honors on the day. Also earning top honors as No. 1-ranked wrestlers were Alexis Pehrson of Yutan at 120 pounds and Pierce's Kenzie Parsons at 185.
Both Pierce coach Les Painter and West Point-Beemer coach Ray Maxwell said Monday's meet provided their teams with solid competition and gave both a barometer of where they stand with districts just two weeks away.
"It's that time of year where you need to see where you're at against these better teams," Painter said. "We're starting to pull it together and we got better today, and right now our job is to keep getting better and peak when February rolls around."
"Our girls wrestled well and we got some redemption in some matches today that set some of our girls up pretty good for districts," Maxwell said.
One of the top matches of the final round came at 120 pounds, where second-ranked Diana Cervantes came from behind to pin Pierce's Callie Arnold.
Arnold was in control for the first two periods and led 7-2 in the third when Cervantes found Arnold's head and twisted her over for a reversal, gathering up the Pierce wrestler and putting her to her back for a third-period pin to get the win.
"Callie wrestled the No.1, No. 2 and No. 3 girls in the state today and pinned two of them and was up 7-2 before she got caught," Painter said. "For a little gal who just dropped out of the ratings, she's taking that very personally and came back and wrestled really well today."
"It was sloppy, but it worked," Maxwell said of Cervantes' win. "I don't know how she does it, but she has good hips and has a good feel for where the (opponents') body is and was able to come through and get it done."
Other champions on the day were sixth-ranked Ichell Rivas of Wayne at 100, Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson at 107, second-ranked Jolyn Poezel of Ainsworth at 114, Patricia Arroyo of Blue Hill/Red Cloud at 126, sixth-ranked Madison Davis of West Holt at 132, second-ranked Carly Wemhoff of Schuyler at 138, West Point-Beemer's Saige Miserez at 145, and Canton (South Dakota) wrestlers Carlee Laubach (165) and Zoe Adam (235).
Battle Creek Invitational
Team standings
South Sioux City 128, Pierce 124, West Point-Beemer 123, Schuyler 104, Grand Island 92, Canton 86, Lakeview 82, Norfolk Catholic 75, Viborg-Hurley 69, Summerland 59, O'Neill 58, Columbus 46, Stanton 46, Ord 44, Madison 38, Yutan 37, Battle Creek 36, Platteview 31, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 30, Wayne 27, Crofton 26, Ainsworth 22, Boone Central 22, Wisner-Pilger 21, Centura 20, South Loop 20, Elgin/Pope John 18, Quad Count NE 18, West Holt 16, St. Paul 14, Overton 4.
Championship results (round-robin)
100: 1. Ichell Rivas, Wayne; 2. Aubree Stutzman, South Loup; 3. Sandra Gutierrez, GI; 4. Jessica Ortega, Schuyler.
107: 1. Aubrie Pehrson, Yutan; 2. Lacy Lemburg, Lakeview; 3. Jasmine Morales, GI; 4. Haley Salgado, Schuyler.
114: 1. Jolyn Pozehl, Ainsworth; 2. Brisa Figueroa, WP-B; 3. Ella Reeves, Battle Creek; 4. Sara Schroder, Canton.
120: 1. Alexis Pehrson, Yutan; 2. Diana Cervantes, WP-B; 3. Callie Arnold, Pierce; 4. Madisen Petersen, C/B.
126: 1. Patricia Arroyo, RC/BH; 2. Brooklin Kuester, WP-B; 3. Angeline Skrdla, Pierce; 4. Sydnie Brown, Overton.
132: 1. Madison Davis WH; 2. Maggie Painter, Pierce; 3. Sage McCallum, GI; 4. Nancy Lemus, WP-B.
138: 1. Carly Wemhoff, Schuyler 2. Koryn Kline, Ord; 3. Isabelle Skrdla, Pierce; 4. Adriana Cabello, GI.
145: 1. Saige Miserez, WP-B; 2. Anyia Roberts, GI; 3. Sierra Kluthe, Ord; 4. Diana Orozco, Columbus.
152: 1. Yohaly Quinones, SSC; 2. Angela Velasquez, Schuyler; 3. Ava Chohon, O'Neill; 4. Cladis Lucas-Escobar, GI.
165: 1. Carlee Laubach, Canton; 2. Paola Vergara, O'Neill; 3. Makiaya DeLaCruz, Lakeview; 4. Maria Lindo-Morente, GI.
185: 1. Kenzie Parsons, Pierce; 2. Lila Bloomer, South Loop; 3. Madelynne Jakubowski, O'Neill; 4. Belle Brodersen, Boone Central.
235: 1. Zoe Adam, Canton; 2. Claire Paasch, WP-B; 3. Hope Orr, V-H; 4. Melissa DeLaTorre, SSC.