Sorghum board to meet

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board has scheduled a meeting for Thursday Dec. 2, at the Kearney Public Library located at 2020 1st Ave, Kearney, NE 68847. The meeting will convene at 9 a.m.

In addition to regular business, the Board will hear program updates.  The meeting is open to the public.  Time will be allowed at the start of the meeting to receive public comment to offer input to Board programs.  A copy of the agenda is available by emailing sorghum.board@nebraska.gov or by calling the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board at 402-471-4276. A virtual option will be available.

The seven sorghum farmers serving on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board administer the check-off assessed on all grain sorghum sold in the state.  The board’s annual budget is allocated to the areas of research, market development and education.

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

The past summer was more normal than previous year

COVID-19 affected each of us differently all over the world. For weeks, months, or even nearly a year some things were shut down. The summer after the height of COVID was different from the summer during the peak of COVID.

How to utilize crop residues

Fall is in full swing, with both corn and beans coming out of the field. When crop fields open up for grazing behind harvest, what can be expected from the remaining residue?

Hawks split in 2021-22 season openers

The season began for the Northeast Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams at the Cox Activities Center on Tuesday night with a pair of games against the Morningside College junior varsity squads.

Cedar Catholic falls one game short

WISNER - Hartington Cedar Catholic met up with Mead in the D1-2 District Final here in the Swamp at Wisner-Pilger High School and came up short as the Raiders came away with 25-21, 25-20, 25-17 in a sweep.

Marine boot camp

Marine Pfc. Christopher Allen Rutenbeck, 19, of Wayne graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on Sept. 10.