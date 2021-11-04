Sorghum board to meet

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board has scheduled a meeting for Thursday Dec. 2, at the Kearney Public Library located at 2020 1st Ave, Kearney, NE 68847. The meeting will convene at 9 a.m.
In addition to regular business, the Board will hear program updates. The meeting is open to the public. Time will be allowed at the start of the meeting to receive public comment to offer input to Board programs. A copy of the agenda is available by emailing sorghum.board@nebraska.gov or by calling the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board at 402-471-4276. A virtual option will be available.
The seven sorghum farmers serving on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board administer the check-off assessed on all grain sorghum sold in the state. The board’s annual budget is allocated to the areas of research, market development and education.