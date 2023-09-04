As the Northeast Community College volleyball team began its nearly annual process of combining returning sophomores with a new freshman class, a Wayne connection proved to be valuable.
Wayne High School graduates and sophomores Sydney Redden and Kiara Krusemark help form a strong foundation for the Hawks this season. Redden had a team-high 562 digs while Krusemark recorded 1,204 set assists during a 19-16 season.
“My libero (Redden), you can really tell when she’s on the court,” said coach Amanda Schultze, who is in her 11th season. “She’s one of my big talkers, and she makes everyone in the back row feel comfortable and knows how to help control the court with our setter (Krusemark).
“Our setter is also a returner, and she just knows what’s expected and where to put the balls when we’re out of system. It’s nice to have that experience.”
Redden and Krusemark are among the eight sophomores on the roster who are joined by eight freshmen.
“I’ve got a good freshman class coming in that’s very strong,” Schultze said. “They have some learning to do with how we play the game. I think they’ll come along quickly.
“They’re pretty coachable and willing to play different positions, so that’s been great for me. That’ll make my decision harder on who starts, but it makes for great competition in practices.”
It’s more of a usual mixture for Northeast Community College after a rarity last year that saw the roster made up entirely of freshmen.
Lutheran High Northeast graduate Lauren Buhrman’s 249 kills tops the returning players. Kaitlyn Nelson (Ainsworth) had 146 kills, Lily Otten (Wisner-Pilger) recorded 130 and Chloe Sandell (Cross County) had 129.
Schultze said those players’ experience should help counterbalance the inexperience of the freshmen early in the schedule.
“I know as freshmen, they’re usually a little nervous and scared to make a mistake,” she said. “I have a sophomore outside who is returning and a middle and right side, too. I have returners who played a good amount returning. They know what is expected and what I don’t like. Being comfortable on the court helps the freshmen, too.”
A tough tournament last weekend against National Junior College Athletic Association Division I teams was an eye-opening experience for the newcomers to see what junior college volleyball is about.
“I just want them to catch on quickly and really understand how we play the game,” Schultze said. “They need to get to that high level that we play at.
“All these freshman recruits were probably the best kid on their team. Now they are surrounded by good players and might struggle here and there. That’s hard for them because they didn’t struggle in high school that much. For them, they need to get comfortable, learn it’s OK to make a mistake and then move on to the next ball and keep playing.”
Team goals for the season include posting a winning record, exceeding last year’s team grade point average of 3.46, being at the top of the region and making the national tournament.
Having GPA be among the top goals is standard for Schultze’s teams.
“When everybody comes into my office when I am recruiting them, I tell them their education is the main reason they are here,” Schultze said. “It’s not always to play volleyball. That’s just a perk that they get to do. They get to leave with their education and a memory of volleyball.”
Those memories likely will include tough battles throughout this year’s Iowa Community College Athletic Conference schedule.
“Our conference schedule is always tough,” Schultze said. “Iowa Central is always a top team. We have three in our conference that are ranked nationally — (No. 7) Iowa Central, (No. 10) Kirkwood and (No. 16) Hawkeye.”
Northeast Community College begins its conference slate by hosting Hawkeye Community College on Tuesday. The Hawks were picked to finish fifth out of the 12 ICCAC Division II teams in the annual coaches poll.
NORTHEAST VOLLEYBALL ROSTER
Sophomores: Lauren Buhrman, Cadence Kramer, Kiara Krusemark, Kaitlyn Nelson, Lily Otten, Sydney Redden, Chloe Sandell, Savannah Siebrandt.
Freshmen: Alex Arenas, Jayden Bestenlehner, Jayda Christensen, Avery Couch, Alexa Cunningham, Shaylyn Safranek, Regan Weisdorfer, Kaidence Wilson.