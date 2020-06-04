A few drivers at Off Road Speedway are following their fathers’ leads by competing on the racetrack.
Todd and Nelson Vollbrecht from Stanton and Tracy and Nate Buck from Neligh are two examples of young men joining the family tradition of racing.
Todd Vollbrecht, 54, raced in Albion, Columbus and Norfolk for 25 years before he stepped away from racing. He won 85 races and brought home 30 track championships.
Toward the end of his career, his son Nelson started in 2007 when he was 14 years old and has been racing ever since.
"He can race as long as he wants to go," Todd said.
Throughout their careers, Todd and Nelson raced locally, while they traveled to different racetracks in Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota when Nelson started competing.
Nelson sticks to the local racetracks nowadays as he has a family with two daughters. He has won 30 races in his 15-year career.
Todd still owns the car and gives his advice to Nelson, as they are easily able to communicate since they both live in Stanton.
"Off the track we talk on the phone all the time about racing," Nelson said. "He's always watching and can tell me what is wrong with the car so I can go and fix it."
A few years ago, Nelson would be racing 60 nights a year, and being together so much, you would think they would butt heads every once in a while, but they never do.
"Luckily we don't ever get in much of an argument," Nelson said. "He will tell me if I did something on the set-up or driving. He might get on my butt a little bit, to tell me to do better, but it never gets escalated."
Another father and son duo from Neligh, Tracy and Nate Buck, have been in the sport for nearly two decades.
Tracy, 46, started racing when he was 23 while his son Nate is 20 and entering his second season of racing at Off Road Speedway.
"He picked it up really well and very fast," Tracy said. "I do my best with trying to explain everything so I would tell him how to handle different situations."
Nate started racing a year ago, and the two have been able to stay on the same page while Nate has slowly been maturing into a great racecar driver.
"I can tell him anything, and he knows what I'm talking about," Tracy said. "I can see him being in the sport longer, and I can see him moving on to other classes."
Nate got into racing because of Tracy and loves everything that the sport has to offer.
"Ever since I was a kid, I loved going to the races, and now I get to race with some of those drivers I watched growing up," Nate said. "Being able to help with the car was just a great feeling, and it is a great learning opportunity."
Nate normally only races at Off Road, but last year he went to Eagle Raceway in Eagle, along with traveling to Albion and Columbus a few times.
Getting into the sport has brought Tracy and Nate even closer together, especially since it's an activity they both have experience in and enjoy doing together.
"I feel like my dad and I have gotten closer since I started racing, and without him I wouldn't be racing since he is the car owner. When I first started, he really helped me get comfortable with the car and the track in Norfolk since that's where he mainly raced as well," Nate said. "I absolutely enjoy racing; I have no idea what else I would do if I didn't race. When you're out there on a track, all of your worries outside of the racing world go away for a little bit and I hope to be racing for many more years to come."
A few other family tandems at the Off Road Speedway with fathers who have stepped down include Jeff Haase and his two sons Matt and Joey from Norfolk, Kyle and Jerry Prauner from Norfolk, Tiffany and Dale Bittner from Hampton and Norfolk, as well as Gage and Brian Koch from Norfolk.
The sport of racing brings families together in many ways, which helps bring in fresh new faces of familiar families with driving traditions being passed down to younger generations.
"It helps having your dad in the sport," Nelson said. "He knows a lot about the cars, and he is smart financially because he's done it for so long."