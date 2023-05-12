After all the times I’ve been exasperated and downright mad, you’d think I’d be happy about the recent revelation. I’m not. In fact, I’m disappointed.
What often exasperates and angers me is when a news source keeps me guessing. In other words, I really, really don’t like it when a news source publishes a story but then never returns to the subject again to publish a follow-up — or maybe publishes a follow-up but so belatedly or with such little fanfare that it takes the dedication of a sleuth to find it.
I’m not totally sure why some stories never get a follow-up. Maybe there is a surplus of new news that is deemed more important or more interesting than a return to old news. Maybe the story was forgotten.
Of course, the stories I’m talking about are not the big stories — those always get follow-ups. Rather, they are the human-interest stories.
A few days ago, I ran across one of those human-interest stories: Hundreds of pounds of pasta (anywhere from 200 to 500 pounds, depending on which news source you read) were dumped along a brook in a New Jersey township.
Eventually, public works employees used wheelbarrows to cart off the mounds of pasta, which included spaghetti and elbow macaroni (and maybe some alphabet pasta, depending on which news source you read).
At the time the story first appeared, no one was sure whether the pasta was already cooked when it was dumped or whether rains bloated the raw pasta so that it appeared to have been cooked.
I’m not much for littering, and I know what it’s like to live in an area where people seem to think nothing of throwing beer cans out the window as if it doesn’t matter because we live in the middle of nowhere. And even though pasta is food and not beer cans, the pasta dump was still littering and could have environmental ramifications.
And, yet, the pasta dump was amusing. For a day or so — at least until the news outlets published a follow-up — my mind was swimming with fascinating possibilities about who dumped the pasta and why.
Perhaps someone stole a bunch of pasta, regretted it and was trying to get rid of the evidence.
Perhaps someone actually thought that pasta was a good substitute for sandbags to prevent flooding.
Perhaps it was some mob shakedown gone awry where a restaurant owner was tired of being hit up for protection money and just decided to get out of the business in a dramatic way.
Perhaps it was a gift from a boyfriend later found to have been cheating, and so the “cheatee” decided to get rid of all reminders of the unfaithful one.
A marketing scheme to announce the opening of a new Italian restaurant? A new TikTok challenge? A fraternity initiation thing?
The possibilities were endless and intriguing.
And then reality hit in a rather boring way. News outlets actually published follow-up stories, noting that the pasta was dumped by the son of a woman who died recently and had apparently hoarded pasta — and the son, overwhelmed by the quantity, just decided to dump the pasta (raw — rainwater “cooked” it) as a quick and easy way to get rid of it because the township apparently has no bulk garbage pickup service.
Not nearly as interesting as my scenarios.
In any event, it’s always nice to have a news update on a human-interest story — but perhaps a little mystery in this case wouldn’t have been a bad thing.
(Still unanswered, though: What happened to all the pasta boxes?)
