Valentine’s Day is among the most contentious of holidays. There are those who eagerly anticipate the 14th while others claim the entire holiday is merely an excuse for big corporations to make you feel obligated to spend money on their Valentine’s Day products. I believe that the holiday has some merit, however, I am more apt to agree with the latter point of view than the former. After all, companies like Hallmark do tend to make a sizable profit during the Valentine’s Day season. It is estimated that $27.4 billion was spent on Valentine’s related purchases in the U.S. last year.
Studies show that the average man in a relationship spends nearly $200 on the holiday, and that number is projected to climb even higher. There is certainly some truth to the idea that Valentine’s Day is a way for companies to make a few easy dollars, however, I believe that the true value of the holiday extends far beyond the price tag.
One of the most common afflictions in America is seasonal depression, and, because of the end of Christmas vacation as well as the dreary weather, the most common time for seasonal depression to set in is towards the beginning of the new year. I believe that Valentine’s Day gives those struggling with seasonal depression something to look forward to, a bright spot among the tedium and monotony of the colder months. For this reason, I am glad that Valentine’s Day persists, whether you have someone to spend it with or not.