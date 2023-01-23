Happy new year, everyone. Maybe this year will be a fantastic one!
The birds are chirping, the sun is shining and our groundwater is being contaminated. Well, the last one isn’t so much of a positive, as it is a fact. While I would love to start off this new year with a lighter and more joyous topic, the real world doesn’t stop for holiday celebrations. A series of articles was released in late November by the Flatwater Free Press concerning the high level of nitrate in Nebraska groundwater and our government’s delayed response to it. This article brought the issue to my attention, and reading my article will (hopefully, if you are not already aware of this) push this into your focus as well.
The issue itself stems from one direct cause: Nitrogen fertilizer.
By this being the root of the problem, I mean improper amounts of it being used more than just the fertilizer itself. How is fertilizer polluting groundwater, you may ask? Simple. While there is training, testing for nitrate and even sharing information on when one should use nitrogen fertilizer, not everyone follows these safety guidelines. This leads to overusing the fertilizer, and that’s when the problem occurs. The excess leads to the fertilizer seeping into the ground, and thus, the water supply, as nitrate. The concern about a high concentration of nitrate stems from experts' research on the effects of excess nitrate in humans: An alarming increase in risk of pediatric cancers.
The real problem, however, isn’t just that farmers do use excess amounts and do contaminate drinking water, but it’s that they can. The Flatwater Free Press’s article does an excellent job of visualizing this problem by stating that, “They are the agricultural equivalent of drivers, buckled into their seats, driving comfortably near the speed limit. But, in Nebraska, there’s little way to enforce rules … meant to protect our groundwater. There’s no one to stop the other driver … barreling 90 miles per hour down the highway … putting everyone on the road in danger. There’s no nitrogen police. …” Therein lies the true problem. We have little to no way of protecting ourselves from this problem.
What do we do to stop this? We need to have more ways to enforce these policies. However, It’s hard to tell what the best way is to do that. I think the best way to do this would be doubling down on the preexisting policies. We need to be stricter to ensure that the outlier farmers who use an excessive amount of nitrogen fertilizer cease doing so.
While some may complain about the rules being too strict, it may be a necessary measure to stop the contamination of our groundwater. No one can quite agree on a solution and plan of action. While I'm no farmer, I do think there is one thing we can agree on: Something needs to be done. Quickly.