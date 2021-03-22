Some things should be left unknown

No matter what sport is out there, basketball, volleyball, football, bowling, etc, there are always what we consider sport celebrities. Those people who we all know and love and are the best of the best in our sports, should they really be getting all the media attention that they do get?
Tiger Woods, for example, was just in a car crash. Now I only know about this because of the fact that it has been quite a big deal on social media. The fact that the Woods, the most amazing golf player, had to have the jaws of life used on him is quite a big deal. But, should it be something everyone hears about? Or should it be something that is just kept to his family and friends?
Or what about hearing about that newest scandal? The one where a person was caught cheating on their significant other. Or maybe they used steroids to give them a boost in competition. What about the one where they were using drugs? Everyone just thought of someone with each of these questions. Is that okay? Is that really something we should be proud of? That we all know so many dirty little secrets of these people’s lives?
We all remember when Kobe Bryant died in the helicopter crash in early 2020. The fact that there were reports about his death on the news before his family even found out was just shocking. Imagine if you were in their shoes. Finding out your dad, sibling, father, whoever died on national news.
Yes, celebrities are a very common thing in this day and age. It honestly is pretty easy to become one. But are we dealing too much with their personal lives way too much? Yes, they too are people and it is not by their choice that they were so good at sports, they were just born with it. It is not by their choice that people like us choose to glorify their talents and hold them on a pedestal. It is not their choice to be considered a sports celebrity.
It is an okay thing to have these sports celebrities to look up too. But when it comes to their personal lives, we need to stay out of it. They are people who have husbands or wives and kids and have a house with a normal life living inside. Let the inside life, stay there and let their talents be what we talk about, not some scandal or even their kids. Because if any of us were in their shoes, we too, would not want our privacy invaded.