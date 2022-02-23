I wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t tried it myself but aloe leaves really help burns. I grabbed the hot handle of a pan recently and, as I’m running my fingers under cold water, I remembered how all my life friends and relatives have recommended that a cut leaf from an aloe plant should be rubbed on the burn to take away the pain and help it heal. On a whim I had purchased an aloe plant last summer for some southwestern pottery I had. It made a nice plant and doesn’t take much upkeep.
It was handy so I snipped off one of the thick meaty leaves from my plant and tried to squeeze the liquid inside onto my burn. It was already started to blister and hurt like crazy. Maybe it was in my head but after a few minutes from smearing the torn leaf’s juice on my burn, it quit hurting. A couple of hours later, I had to pull off another leaf and squeeze it onto the burn and the pain went away again. My Aunt Emogene told me years ago that aloe worked great for burns. My sister and others have had a potted aloe plant in their homes for medicinal purposes. I scoffed at them all. Now that I’ve seen it work firsthand, I have to think of the plants I’ve ignored all this time.
I really like ginger in shakes and in drinks (think Moscow Mule) so I was pleased when a tea drinker said to eat ginger or ginger tea to help any stomach issues. She gave me a sweetened chunk which I later gave to a daughter with a stomachache. The daughter ate it hesitantly but later said she felt better. Maybe she would have gotten better anyway but I’ve since read that ginger is great for nauseousness and seasickness it might not just be in our heads.
Garlic is supposed to lower blood pressure but that’s a harder one to test. I’m not willing to eat three cloves of garlic a day for three weeks to see if it brings my blood pressure down. I’ll need more proof first.
Aloe, for one, already has the medical community backing it. According to WebMD, aloe is known to have anti-inflammatory benefits and “is beneficial for treating first and second-degree burns.” A potted aloe should be in every home. Why hasn’t this been taught in our schools, for heaven’s sakes?
I’m far from being a believer in homeopathic medicines and am apt to take a couple Excedrin tablets for aches or pains, however, I’m adding aloe and ginger to my arsenal of medicines and may try garlic yet for a more natural blood pressure reducer. You just never know.