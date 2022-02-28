Book bans have been a major, controversial topic in the news lately. Whether certain books should be allowed in school libraries is the main issue.
Also, bans on certain books across the nation are another dispute. I believe that each individual school should have the ability to choose which books are allowed.
Books containing sexually explicit scenes should not be allowed during school hours. I do not think that it is OK for teens to be reading these types of books while in school. It can fill their minds with thoughts that should not be present during the school day.
Furthermore, books about sexual and gender identity also have the potential to be explicit. Those do not belong in schools. Also, private schools should not have to include books like these in their libraries because their religious views differ from what those books say. Private schools should have the right to choose which books they believe are appropriate for their students to be reading.
Parents don’t have as much control over what happens in the child’s school day. That being said, parents' opinions should be valued as well. Parents want what is best for their children, and allowing students to read explicit books dampens the parents’ abilities to protect their children.
Some books that are already banned due to harsh language or racial slurs could be used as a learning opportunity for students. When teachers use books that contain racial slurs, they could explain how demeaning the words are. There may be students out there who are completely unaware of how degrading the words are because they haven’t had the proper education.
Simply banning books that use racial slurs does not teach how derogatory the words are. I believe that teaching books with racial slurs and harsh language could prove to be a great learning experience for young students. Some of these books could include “To Kill a Mockingbird” or “Of Mice and Men.”
All in all, I think it is important to protect the minds of our younger generation while still offering an awareness of how words can affect others. If students are never taught to not use a word, they might not realize it is bad. I also believe that individual schools should choose which books can be allowed.
Finally, I believe that the voices of the parents should be listened to as well. They are still in charge of their children and should have a say in what their children are learning.