OSMOND — Not everyone is convinced the new Osmond activities center is needed.
Laurie Gubbels, a farm wife, said she has done a lot of research on the activities center proposal and hopes it doesn’t pass.
She said the Osmond school district is much smaller than many of the neighboring school districts with a total valuation of about $389 million. Some of the neighboring districts have two to three times that valuation and can more easily absorb additions.
In addition, about 80 to 85 percent of the district’s valuation is agricultural land, so it is the farmers who will be paying for the new center, she said.
Osmond also isn’t finished paying off the last renovations from 2012, and this would require another $800 a year from her family’s farm. In addition, the school levy just went up 6 cents from the past year.
“The school makes more money on one quarter of ground than we do,” Gubbels said.
Other farm families feel the same way about the new center, but most are afraid to speak out, she said.
In her research, Gubbels said she found the following:
* The mail in election will cost about $4,000, but if it would have been delayed to the May primary, it would have only cost about $400.
* Although the school bond is for about $4.9 million, the activities center will cost about $6 million because of fund transfers.
* There are about 190 students in K-12 in the Osmond school district, so the gym is being built for the benefit of a small number of students.
* The addition proposal was rushed, she believes. It was first discussed in October, but by January was approved by the school board. Many farmers were harvesting because of the late maturing crops from spring flooding, so they didn’t have time to oppose it.
School officials have said for the past three years, an improved activities center has been the main topic of interest amongst attendees.
“Somebody needs to do a little investigative reporting and tell this from the side of the farmer,” Gubbels said.