Solving the Super Six puzzle

Sports reporter Nick Benes interviewed this year's preseason Super Six team, which includes three players who have been named postseason Elite Eight in the past two seasons.
This year's team includes Julien Hearn of Neligh-Oakdale, Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge, Mike Leatherdale of Wayne, Tommy McEvoy of Clarkson/Leigh, Justin Erb of Wakefield and Reece Bode of Battle Creek.
Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge
Junior • Running Back/Linebacker
As a sophomore, Belina was forced into starting at running back due to an injury. He finished with 1,162 rushing yards, 925 in the last five games alone, and 20 touchdowns. The second-team all-area performer also totaled 132 tackles.
What other sports do you play? Wrestling and track.
What is your favorite sport? “Football. I like being on a team. Wrestling is kind of, we’re on a team, but we wrestle by ourselves. I like playing on the field with other players. It’s more fun.”
How did last year change as the season went on? “I was playing linebacker since the beginning. I was expecting a few plays at running back. I didn’t expect to get the starting job, but when I did, I went as hard as I could.”
What was your reaction when football was approved for this season? “I was really excited. I really want to play football. I hope we can play it the whole season.”
Reece Bode, Battle Creek
Senior • Running Back/Defensive Back
Due to injuries, Bode was forced into starting at running back as a junior. Also a dynamic receiver and returner, the second-team all-area player finished with more than 1,700 all-purpose yards.
What other sports do you play? Basketball, track and baseball.
What is your favorite sport? “It is football. That’s why I was hoping we would have a season. I’m really excited that we’re having it my senior year. I hope it goes smoothly.”
What did you do during the COVID-19 restrictions? “I was really eager to get outside the house. That was a big thing. I would walk around town with my mom every day instead of watching TV and staying indoors because that got old really fast.”
What does it mean to carry on the tradition of being a running back at Battle Creek? “We like to run the ball a lot, so when you play running back, (coach Andrew Carlson) expects you to do well. He expects you to put 100% on the line.”
Justin Erb, Wakefield
Senior • Running Back/Linebacker
As in the past, Wakefield was not eligible for the Class D1 state playoffs. But Erb — the only returning 2019 Class D Elite Eight member — was still one of the top rushers in the area.
What was your reaction when football was approved for this season? “That gave us hope. We’ve kept going like there is going to be a season, I guess.”
What other sports do you play? Basketball, track and baseball.
Which sport is your favorite? “Probably football or basketball. I just love football. I’m the kind of person who likes hitting people, the contact. I’ve always liked basketball as a kid. We would have a team and go to a tournament in Lincoln.”
What has led to Wakefield’s resurgence of four straight seasons with six or more wins? “Our coaches have a philosophy, they really believe in it, we’ve bought into it. I think that’s why we’ve been so successful the last several years.”
Julien Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale
Senior • Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
After taking his sophomore year off from football, Hearn blossomed into a second-team all-area performer with 1,160 yards and 20 touchdowns on just 42 receptions. He’s been clocked in the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds.
Why do you play football? “I’ve always liked football. My freshman year, I went out and I didn’t enjoy it as much as I thought I would. I decided to take a year off and decide my junior year. Then I went out again.”
How did last year change as the season went on? “After the first game, (coach Ron Beacom) made me the playmaker, the main target. I liked it, being one of the leaders as a junior.”
With a new starting quarterback (Aiden Kuester), how do you establish chemistry in the passing game? “He’s been around us our entire high-school career. He’s been a student manager (before playing), so he knows what he’s doing. We trust him.”
Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Senior • Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman
Leatherdale is the only returning Class C Elite Eight member. He had 65 total tackles after missing all of 2018 and the first two games of 2019 due to injuries.
Also the Class B 285-pound state wrestling champion, he was invited to the Top Prospects Showcase at the Warren Academy in Omaha.
How would you describe last season’s run to the semifinals? “Some people said that it was a surprise, but I’d say that we kept our heads down and kept grinding. I think people were sleeping on us.”
What was it like switching from a passing offense to a run-oriented attack? “It was just about all of the technique and stuff. We just had to switch a few minor things down the line and that was about it.”
What does the recruiting process look like right now? “A lot of schools I’ve been talking to are mostly Division II. Some D-I schools were, but the whole COVID hit and the NCAA extended its dead period.”
Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson/Leigh
Senior • Running Back/Defensive Back
McEvoy was a Class D Elite Eight member in 2018 when he rushed for 1,708 yards and 30 TDs. But he missed his junior year due to injury.
McEvoy tested as the top linebacker in several categories at the Top Prospects Showcase hosted by the Warren Academy in Omaha.
What are your expectations? “We’ve tried to build a good program, obviously. We’ve been with this group since junior high. We’ve been around each other.”
What extra work have you put in this offseason? “I was going to morning workouts with the team, and then I would drive down to Elkhorn to Xplosive Edge. Just trying to prepare every day and be in the best shape I can be when the season starts. I think the rest of the team has had the same mentality.”
What does the recruiting process look like right now? “During the whole virus thing, recruiting has been weird. I’ve done some Zoom calls and some phone calls.”