MADISON — The Madison County board of commissioners had a hot topic on Tuesday, although discussion itself never did get heated.
The county board conducted a pair of public hearings on a pair of small solar farms before voting to approve conditional-use permits for them.
SunVest Solar Inc. of Geneva, Illinois, is the developer, with plans to sell the power to Elkhorn Rural Public Power District. SunVest began in Milwaukee in 2009 and also is a wind energy developer. It completed a solar project in Kearney, with power sold to NPPD.
Patrick Dalseth, regional director of project development of SunVest, said plans are for the power to be sold to Elkhorn Rural PPD to help offset peak usage, such as during the summer or when a lot of air conditioning and center pivot motors are running.
One commercial project is for 3 megawatts, which is located near the intersection of West South Airport Road and 551st Avenue and covers about 20 acres. It is just south of Norfolk. The landowner is Neal Acklie.
The other was for 2 megawatts on property near the intersection of 845th Road and 545th Avenue. It is north of Battle Creek, a mile south of the Pierce County line, and covers about 15 acres. The landowners are Rob and Lori Uecker.
SunVest Solar also has proposed another project for the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District in Antelope County that already has been approved. It is for 1.5 megawatts.
Dalseth said the sites selected are relatively level and free of trees and environmental sensitive habitat.
The power will go directly on the distribution system and not on the grid. As a result, they don’t need to have substations, Dalseth said.
According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the number of homes powered by 1 megawatt of solar energy depends on average sunshine, electricity consumption, temperature and wind. Nationally, it averages about 164 homes per megawatt.
Dalseth said after construction, there will be little traffic. Both solar farms will have 8-foot chain link fences surrounding them.
The panels will be mounted on steel racks, with the panels tracking the sun as it moves across the sky. Each panel will be 365 watts. They can withstand up to baseball-sized hail and winds up to 125 mph.
Each solar farm will have an inverter.
“The question we always get is how loud will these be?” Dalseth said. He said the inverter produces a slight humming noise similar to electric lights sometimes, but they won’t be able to be heard by anyone standing outside the fence.
Native grass will be established under the panels and will include pollinator flowers. The solar panels will be high enough off the ground that the grass can be mowed.
Dalseth said SunVest plans to sell both farms to Engie, an international energy company, once they become operational.
Commissioners asked several questions, including whether the panels could produce glare that affects drivers at the intersection and how they would be taxed.
Dalseth said it should not be an issue, although there might be some glare late in the day or early in the morning for a bit during the summer, although it should be behind the setbacks.
“If there is a glare causing a public safety or traffic issue, we want to take care of it as well,” he said. “I don’t anticipate any problems. If there would be some unforeseen circumstances (where) there is, we would happily add some type of screening to block it.”
He said solar is taxed like wind energy on a capacity basis. That means there is an annual tax of about $3,518 per megawatt, plus any increases in the property taxes because of the improvements — estimated to be about $500 per year.
The initial conditional-use permit is for 20 years, with the lease agreement with the landowners for 35 years. Solar panels usually have a life of about 35 years, although they might lose about half a percent of effectiveness per year. They are expected to be in operation by the end of summer.
“At year 20 or year 25, they are still about 85 percent of what they were when they were installed,” Dalseth said.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said it is exciting for the county. Nobody spoke in opposition during either public hearing.
“It’s neat to hear how about this will restore some of the native grasses and prairies. Potentially it will be good for pollinators, which I know has been a concern in the Midwest for the past several years,” Ohl said.
These aren’t the only solar projects proposed. The Goldenrod Solar Energy Center is proposed for about 2,500 acres of land and scheduled to go before the Pierce County board of commissioners on Monday, Feb. 10. The public hearing is tentatively set for 9:25 a.m.
That project is to develop a 443-megawatt solar farm, which is expected to be the biggest east of the Rockies when it begins operations.
Madison County commissioners met Tuesday morning.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Todd Volk, sheriff; a couple of county road foremen, seven from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 44 minutes.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Met as a board of equalization and approved tax exemptions and corrections.
— Approved appointments of the following Extension board members for 2020: Roger Echtenkamp, Keith Dittrich, Deb Lyon, Lynn Reynolds, Esmeralda Martinez, Mayra Mendoza and Kevin Kowalski.
— Authorized advertising for bids for asphaltic material, armor coat gravel, road gravel, grader blades and culverts for the 2020 year and set the bid opening date of Feb. 27.
— Approved a substitution of pledged securities with Madison County Bank.
— Authorized Jessica Goeden’s request for a conditional-use permit to build a house on less than 40 acres on RTK Farms, which is located a mile and a half south of Battle Creek, along 547th Avenue.
— Received an update of Region IV Emergency Management.
— Met with a man about concerns of losing land and a possible county road along the Elkhorn River because of erosion.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.