O’NEILL — The Northeast Community College Board of Governors took business out of town at its Thursday meeting, unanimously approving a collaborative partnership with the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools for improvements to a shared softball field.

Meeting at the O’Neill Extended Campus, the out-of-town agenda included two previously tabled items: A second reading of revisions to GP-14, Special Rules of Order, and a collaborative partnership with the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools for improvements to a shared softball field.

Norfolk Public Schools previously approved of the partnership, which calls for members to pay for one-third of the cost for improvements to the softball facilities at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, not to exceed $400,000.

The Northeast Community College board’s approval means the City of Norfolk will be the last proposed partner to weigh in on the agreement.  

The changes to the softball facilities laid out in the agreement would provide for a locker room for players, improve the condition of available restrooms and make sidewalks ADA compliant, among other renovations. The changes were initially part of a local sales tax proposal that was voted down in November 2022. 

“I wanted to make sure we could have a public conversation about this,” said college president Leah Barrett, who noted that it was important to improve the softball field to maintain compliance with Title IX.

Barrett also shared that the college planned to pay a usage fee instead of an upfront cost and added that the costs were still being finalized.

“We’re still in the range of about $400,000,” Barrett said, which would be paid over five years.

Board member Dirk Peterson called the decision a “no-brainer” when compared to the cost of constructing a new field.

“It makes us look like we’re really team players,” added board member Jeanne Riegle.

“When we look at our equity policies, this is the right thing to do,” said board member Steve Anderson.

