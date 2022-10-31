Social media sites remain primary news source for some teens

A right guaranteed to us by the First Amendment is the freedom of press. That being stated, there are many means to get stories out to the population. Whether it’s social media, the news on TV or newspapers, consumers are constantly being fed information.

For most high school students, I think it’s safe to say that the majority of our news comes from social media, specifically TikTok. Because TikTok isn’t completely reliable, many times when current events are talked about, there is an incredible amount of renditions describing “what really happened.” It can be quite hilarious listening to the variety of stories obtained through these so-called “trusted sources” that are famous TikTokers.

Twitter also seems to have a hold on the population when it comes to news stories. Again, Twitter isn’t exactly the best way to get ahold of true facts. However, it can provide comical drama between people who would otherwise never speak to each other. Also, because responses are such a huge part of the success of Twitter, it’s easy to see the many different views that exist, which can help us to form our own opinion on the matter.

On the bright side, I have a more factual method to acquire news stories. At my school, we have a current event due on Fridays. We have to research an event that we want to discuss and write a brief summary. Our history teacher then asks for what comments we have; consequently, we have gotten into some lengthy debates with other students on various topics. A lot of times he will also add his opinions, which keeps us on our toes, guessing how he’ll respond to our obscure stories.

Keeping up with the news can sometimes feel like a chore. Getting information from Twitter and TikTok is so much more convenient than looking up an article and then proceeding to fact-check it. I really want to believe that the people on TikTok are telling me the truth because it’s just so easy, and sometimes it’s pretty easy to spot faulty information. That may make me seem like a lazy person, but considering I don’t have to vote yet, I think it is OK. As I grow older and stop competing in sports that deplete my free time, I will actually do my research on current events and use different sources to get the fullest picture. Additionally, for those planning to vote, I think that it is critical for them to stay up-to-date so that they can vote for the person they believe to be best fit for the job.

Social media definitely changed the way news spreads. Because of this, I believe that “fake news” seems to be perpetuated on many platforms. This can cause many problems in our society. On the other hand, maybe teens will become experts in detecting when a story is false. All in all, the means we use to obtain information and how frequently we keep up on the news can definitely become a fault if we always believe that what we read is automatically correct.

Tags

In other news

Informed voting begins with following the news

With so much going on in the world, it feels nearly impossible to keep up with the top stories and breaking headlines. But is it really worth the trouble? Some argue that it causes unnecessary stress, while others simply don’t see it as a priority. However, such an attitude prevents people f…

Norfolk Catholic sweeps way back to Lincoln

Norfolk Catholic sweeps way back to Lincoln

KEARNEY — Any concerns Norfolk Catholic might have had about losing two of its previous three matches heading into Saturday’s Class D1-1 district final against South Platte were quickly erased.

Social media sites remain primary news source for some teens

A right guaranteed to us by the First Amendment is the freedom of press. That being stated, there are many means to get stories out to the population. Whether it’s social media, the news on TV or newspapers, consumers are constantly being fed information.

The impact of consumer news

Consumer news is essential to the well-being of our country. One news article could shape citizens’ perceptions of our nation. Therefore, news can change the course of history. With this in mind, how can news outlets and journalists cater to a new generation of consumers? Looking toward podc…