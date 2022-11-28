With Elon Musk’s recent purchase of the social media platform Twitter, changes are in store. Since I am not an avid Twitter user, this new ownership won’t really have an effect on me. However, the changes he plans to make are intriguing.
One of Musk’s most controversial intentions is to unban former President Donald Trump’s account. That being stated, censorship is another hot topic with this new takeover. Whether it’s misinformation or hate speech, the public always wants to have an opinion. On Twitter right now, any “harmful” tweets with misinformation about COVID-19 are removed. In America, misinformation is not illegal. Also, the question of “Who gets to decide what is misinformation?” needs to be asked. Truthfully, “facts” nowadays tend to be more of an opinion than truth; it all depends on who you’re talking to. Furthermore, hate speech is also heavily disputed. If we are in a country that emphasizes our freedoms, our social media platforms should not be censored. The censoring would be completely up to the person who owns the company; therefore, certain things could be removed if they don’t align with the owner’s views. Whether it is “hate speech” or not, it wouldn’t matter. The best consequence for those who speak their opinion inappropriately is the judgment of the public. These apps don’t need to make up their own rules when our society gives enough punishment.
Musk also would like to make Twitter an “everything” app. This would mean that Twitter would not only be a social media platform, but also a place to shop, order food and communicate. A change like this would take the cooperation of the public. Considering that YouTube, Facebook and Instagram all have more users than Twitter, the success of this is questionable.
One way that Musk plans to gain users is to create a paid membership system. These members would see fewer ads and get access to different features and 24-hour customer service. With the world of inflation, most people won’t want to spend the extra money to use an app that they have previously used for free. While $20 a month might not seem expensive to someone who just dropped $44 million on a new company, it seems quite expensive if Twitter remains just a social media app. While the future of Twitter’s platform is up in the air, changes are definitely in store.