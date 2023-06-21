While Brandi Lanman was growing up in the area, she remembers fondly that the Norfolk Express Soccer Club was “the elite soccer organization in town.”
When her kids got older, she knew she wanted her two to play for the club.
“It’s been a Norfolk staple,” said Lanman, who has a daughter who plays on the U14 team and a son on the U9 team. “... It’s been a little bit more competitive. Columbus and Yankton have clubs, but we wanted to stay local.”
It also led Lanman to become the tournament director for this year’s annual competition.
The tourney will take place Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at the Norfolk Airpark Soccer Complex, 83748 555th Ave. Sixty-seven teams — comprising boys and girls teams ages 8 to 19 — are set to compete.
“We’re a decent-sized community, but not a big community,” Lanman said. “So being able to bring in that many teams from outside and show them the community and the things we have to offer is wonderful.”
There is no admission charge to get in.
According to information provided by Melanie Morgan, vice president of the Norfolk Express Soccer Club board, the event draws many families from both in and out of state. It is estimated that the tournament brings up to 1,200 visitors to the community.
According to Morgan, the Norfolk Express Soccer Club was originally formed in the fall of 1986 as various area programs ended play for eighth grade students who wanted to continue in the sport. The organization started with a few parents forming and coaching a few teams.
Then, in 1995 the club became a nonprofit corporation. It then developed the mission statement, “The Norfolk Soccer Club exists to encourage, promote and develop the game of soccer in the Norfolk, Nebraska, area and prepare youths with the knowledge and skills of the game of soccer for competition.”
Three years later, the Norfolk Express soccer tournament began and was played at multiple locations across the area.
Over the years, the Norfolk Soccer Club started an endeavor to develop a soccer complex. This project got a big boost in the arm in 2003, when Paul and LeNeta Abler donated 32 acres of land to the Norfolk Soccer Club to develop it into a youth soccer complex.
Thanks to this and numerous other donations from community members and businesses, the club developed and maintained the Norfolk Airpark Soccer Complex.
The Norfolk Express Soccer Club fully hosted its tournament at the new complex in 2007 with 55 teams taking part. Outside of that competition, other youth soccer events have been held at the complex, including 3-vs.-3 and alumni tournaments, Nebraska Soccer League and high school games.
But when it comes to putting on the big Express tournament, the amount of work that goes into it is quite detailed, Lanman said.
“It takes everyone on the board and all of their years of experience to make this tournament run smoothly,” she said. “... There’s a lot involved in running a tournament: Field maintenance, scheduling referees, creating a functional schedule, contacting other area clubs, organizing concession stands, fielding phone calls. None of it would be possible without the countless hours from board members and club parents.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
A full schedule of games will be posted on the website at https://www.norfolkexpress.com.