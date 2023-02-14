The game of word association invites players to start by saying a random word. Each subsequent player says a word associated with that word. For example, if the first player said "orange," the next player may say "fruit" or "color." The next player then would say a word associated with that word and so on. This can be a fun game to play in the car or around the dinner table and see if the last word given has any relationship at all with the first word given. If someone were to play this game starting with the word "library," it would be likely that the next word to come up would be "books." This association is one that is cherished by libraries, and providing books is still at the heart of a public library's purpose.
In addition to print books, the library has more than 38,000 e-books and 20,000 digital audiobooks that can be enjoyed on a computer or smartphone. For anyone using a smartphone, these can be found by downloading the Libby App and then logging in with a library card number. Some of the more unusual items that can be checked out at the library include board games, an entry pass to the Elkhorn Valley Museum and citizenship kits for those pursuing U.S. citizenship. Last year, a new collection of Read Along books was added. These children's books include built-in audio players that will read the book aloud while the child follows along. The library recently started a puzzle exchange, and a seed library will be available this year as well.
The public library also provides other ways to help you find and use the information that you need. In addition to computers, the library has a document scanner, fax machine and even a laminator. Fewer people seem to keep printers at home these days, and the library has black and white and color printing options. It is even possible to send something from a home computer or smartphone directly to the library's printer. This is quite handy for shipping labels, tickets and a variety of other documents. A notary public is on staff to provide notary services at no charge.
Beyond the items available for checkout, there are many free programs and classes that encourage lifelong learning. Creative folks can try their hand at using the embroidery machine, laser cutter or 3D printer. Children can gain early learning and preschool skills at storytime. Programs with authors, historians and other experts provide opportunities to pursue literacy and learning all year long.
While the library loves to have a strong association with books, we hope that when thoughts of the library come to mind, that the phrases "lifelong learning" and "access to information" pop up as well.