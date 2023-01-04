So many challenges in January

If you’re looking ahead at January and thinking there isn’t anything to do, then I have a challenge for you. In fact, I’ve found a lot of January challenges. Some of the challenges include eating one new vegetable each day, trying 30 new exercises throughout the month or doing a stress-free activity daily. I was all hyped up to add on a new yoga regimen or try different spinach recipes and then I came across a Bible verse that is providing a bunch of challenges for January. If you’re interested, the verses are 1 Peter 4:8-11. Here are some of the challenges it gives: “Love deeply because love covers a multitude of sins.” Couldn’t we all love a little more and hate a lot less? The challenge for me here is to not complain about fellow human beings but to concentrate on loving them. Thirty days of a little more loving can’t hurt anyone, right? And I like the part where it covers a multitude of sins.
“Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling.” So where was this verse when I was loading the dishwasher for the 20th time over Christmas vacation? I wasn’t grumbling as I love to have people around, but I might have been irritated at all of the mess once or twice. Not for January, though. We’re going to be hospitable because it’s January. There’s nothing else to do. I love to play cards so we’ll play cards and I won’t grumble if the cheesecake flops and I serve Oreos to our guests.
“Use what gifts you have to serve others.” I’m not sure what gifts I have, but I think when you make an effort to serve in some way, you naturally end up using whatever gifts you have. This might be the hardest January challenge of all.
“Speak as if from God.” I’m taking this challenge to mean that I need to watch what I say and how I say it. I do a lot of talking and surely for one month I can watch my words more carefully. We’ll see about my words in February when we get there.
“Give him the glory.” I was raised on the fact that God gets thanked for all that is good in our lives, but I don’t stop and give him the glory very often. For the next 30 days, I’m going to do a Give the Glory challenge and make a list each day of things I can give him glory for.
I love New Year’s and new ways of looking at things and improving how we live. Cheers for a wonderful January and a great 2023!