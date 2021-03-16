I love to read. I’ve always loved to read. Books transport me to another time and place, and I can easily become totally engrossed in what I’m reading. I’ve been known to miss my bus stop because of a good book. I’ve also been caught in a fit of hysterical laughter on that same bus. No, I hadn’t lost my mind, as I’m sure it looked, but I do recommend the audio version of David Sedaris’ “When You’re Engulfed In Flames.” I always have a book with me. In fact, I feel a bit naked without one. It’s probably no wonder that I ended up as a librarian. But I’ve come to find out that being a librarian is not without risks for a book lover.
First of all, did you know Norfolk Public Library catalogs more than 600 new books every month? Of course, there are new books that will never make it to my personal to-be-read list, such as A.C. Greyling’s “The History of Philosophy,” which came in earlier this year. But if I sneak a peek at the cart of new arrivals, I’m bound to come away with at least two new titles to add to my ever growing list. I use Goodreads, an online resource, to manage my reading list. I also use Pinterest and an old-fashioned paper list. You also could use your library account to make personalized list from Norfolk Public Library’s online catalog. But, I’m getting ahead of myself. I have this growing list of books to be read, or TBR as it’s sometimes referred to by book nerds.
At current count, my TBR list contains 153 titles. If I don’t add to this list, which we all know I will, it will take me almost three years to finish. I realized some time ago that I will never finish this list, which has relieved some of my reading stress. I reevaluate this list from time to time and, gasp, even remove books from it. Still, I consistently find myself lamenting, so many books, so little time.
Not only is the epic length of my TBR list a problem, but actually choosing which book to read next poses its own difficulty. Sometimes the choice is made for me. I facilitate two youth book groups each month, and I review books for the Nebraska Golden Sower Award nominations. So when I have time to actually read a book of my choosing, it can be daunting. Which should I choose? Do I choose the oldest title on the list? Do I pick something that’s been popular lately, so I can talk to library patrons about it? Should I pin up my list and throw a dart at it? What if I choose a book, and then I don’t actually like it? On that I have some sage advice from another librarian, “If you get to page 50, and you’re not into it, quit. There are too many good books to waste time reading bad ones.”
If you need help making the choice of what to read next, I invite you to try Norfolk Public Library’s new reader’s advisory service called Custom Reads. Our well-read staff will pull together five titles for you to try based on your preferences. It’s a great way to find something new and unexpected, or more of what you know you’ll love. The only problem is, I am one of the staff putting these lists together, and I can’t make one without adding a book or two to my own list. Oh, the many problems of a book-loving librarian.