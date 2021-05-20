Snyder wins gold again, Smith bounces back on Day 2 of Class D

OMAHA — Chase Snyder won his second gold medal in as many days, Addison Smith set a new school record and Osmond had another surprise finish on the track in the final day of Class D action at the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium on Thursday.
Snyder had come away with first place in the discus just a day earlier. The senior from Boyd County went into the shot put with the second-highest put among qualifiers for the event.
He made a throw of 52 feet, 10 inches on his third attempt. In the finals, he made a throw of 50-5 before fouling on his next two throws. Carson Rohde of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, who went in with the best time among competitors, had a final throw of 52-5¼, giving Snyder another first-place finish.
Though the physical approach was obviously different than what he had to do in the discus, his mental approach was all the same; it’s the last throw of your high school career, so give it everything you’ve got.
“I feel like I just needed to go all out and I needed to put everything into it,” he said. “I put everything into my last shot, just like I put everything into my last discus.”
On the track, Addison Smith finished second overall in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 38.36 seconds. The mark was his personal best and set a new Wausa High School record.
Smith hadn’t finished the way he wanted to in the 3200-meter run, citing a negative mindset and a lack of nutrition for where he ended up. On Thursday, he went in having eaten much more and was able to keep negative thoughts out of his head. His pacing was also a huge factor in his silver-medal finish.
“I went out fast, but I went out smart,” Smith said. “I didn’t go out too hard and I just ran a smart race overall I’d say.”
Graysen Schultze of Osmond finished seventh in the race with 4:44.93.
Osmond shocked spectators and competitors alike when they won the 4x800-meter relay on the first day of Class D action. The Tigers weren’t done on Thursday. In the 800, Johnson Chishiba finished first in heat 1 and second overall with a 2:04.50.
For Chishiba, the only thing on his mind heading in was to give his last go everything he had.
“I was just thinking ‘This is my senior year, so no shoulda-coulda-woulda. It’s now.’” he said. “So I just went for it.”
Grant Winkelbauer of O’Neill St. Mary’s medaled with an eighth-place finish.
Charlie Schroeder of Wynot edged out area-rival Gabe Escalante of Winside in the 400-meter run by two hundredths of a second to finish second overall.
Escalante also finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a 22.99.
In the pole vault, Matthew Johnson of Creighton finished sixth with a vault of 13 feet. The Bulldogs also had Cade Hammer finish eighth in the triple jump with a distance of 40 feet, 10¾ inches.
Tyler Baue of Wausa finished fifth in the 110 hurdles with 16.03. He also finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with 41.66. Connor Semin of St. Mary’s finished eighth.
Brody Krusemark of Pender and Jackson Waldo of Chambers/Wheeler Central finished sixth and seventh in the finals of the 100-meter dash, respectively.
Hartington-Newcastle finished fourth overall in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:34.13. St. Mary’s finished sixth and Osmond finished seventh.
Osmond and Wausa finished Class D 10th in team scoring with 22 points a piece. Boyd County finished right behind them with 20.
BOYS
Team scoring: Osceola 46, Mullen 37, Riverside 36, Bertrand 33, McCool Junction 30, Elmwood-Murdock 29, BDS 27, North Platte St. Patrick’s 26.5, Central Valley 24, Wausa 22, Osmond 22, Boyd County 20, Pawnee City 18, Ansley Litchfield 18, Wallace 16, Dundy County-Stratton 15, Fullerton 14, Axtell 14, SEM 13, Red Cloud 13, Harvard 12, Overton 12, Parkview Christian 11, Paxton 10, Sterling 10, Medicine Valley 10, Stuart 10, Winside 10, St Marys 9, Wynot 8, East Butler 8, Sandhills-Thedford 6, Humphrey St. Francis 6, Hartington-Newcastle 5, Pleasanton 5, Potter-Dix Public 5, Exeter-Milligan 5, Loomis 4, Creighton 4, Cambridge 4, Silver Lake 4, Shelton, 3, Pender 3, Arthur County 3, Leyton 3, Falls City Sacred Heart 3, Sandhills Valley 2, Brady Eagles 2, CWC 2, Deshler 2, Bloomfield 2, Lawrence-Nelson 2, Kenesaw 1.5, Plainview 1, Hitchcock County 1, Southwest 1,.
Finals
100: 1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 11.02. 2, Ethan Klingenberg, Bertrand, 11.11. 3, Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 11.24. 4, Casey Jindra, Exeter-Milligan, 11.34. 5, Aaron Mick, BDS, 11.36. 6, Brody Krusemark, Pender, 11.42. 7, Jackson Waldo, CWC, 11.48. 8, Jeffrey Schmeits, Riverside, 11.54.
200: 1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 22.19. 2, Ethan Klingenberg, Bertrand, 22.49. 3, Jackson McIntyre, Central Valley, 22.92. 4, Jaden Emerson, Mullen, 22.97. 5, Gabe Escalante, Winside, 22.99. 6, Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 23.06. 7, Dillon Miller, Brady Eagles, 23.44. 8, Will Kulhanek, Overton, 23.49.
400: 1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 50.69. 2, Charlie Schroeder, Wynot, 52.01. 3, Gabe Escalante, Winside, 52.03. 4, Jacob Lytle, Pawnee City, 52.19. 5, Alex Pierce, East Butler, 52.89. 6, Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 53.03. 7, Collin Arehart, Ansley Litchfield, 53.70. 8, Matt Dailey, Sandhills-Thedford, 55.08.
800: 1, Tyler Neville, McCool Junction, 2:01.36. 2, Johnson Chishiba, Osmond, 2:04.50. 3, Calvin Johnson, Axtell, 2:04.51. 4, Collin Arehart, Ansley Litchfield, 2:04.95. 5, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 2:05.02. 6, Calvin Finley, Ansley Litchfield, 2:05.33. 7, Alexx Winkleman, Osceola, 2:05.41. 8, Grant Winkelbauer, St. Mary’s, 2:05.74.
1,600: 1, Colter McCasland, Paxton, 4:36.51. 2, Addison Smith, Wausa, 4:38.36. 3, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 4:38.54. 4, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 4:39.47. 5, Tyler Neville, McCool Junction, 4:42.48. 6, Ryan Berger, Riverside, 4:42.84. 7, Graysen Schultze, Osmond, 4:44.93. 8, Jarrett Miles, NPSP, 4:46.24.
110 hurdles: 1, Tony Berger, Riverside, 15.22. 2, Will Moats, NPSP, 15.56. 3, Trey Dodds, Fullerton, 15.63. 4, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 15.65. 5, Tyler Baue, Wausa, 16.03. 6, Carson McCleary, Red Cloud, 16.13. 7, Coltin Hansen, Deshler, 16.18. 8, Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 16.34.
300 hurdles: 1, Carson McCleary, Red Cloud, 41.12. 2, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 41.33. 3, Tyler Baue, Wausa, 41.66. 4, Will Moats, NPSP, 41.72. 5, Tristan Kasson, Silver Lake, 41.75. 6, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 41.90. 7, Serbando Diaz, DC-Stratton, 42.45. 8, Connor Semin, St Marys, 42.95.
1,600 relay: 1, Osceola (Alex Winkleman, Xavier Blackburn, Tim Tannehill, Isaiah Zelasney), 3:31.28. 2, Central Valley, 3:33.32. 3, Mullen, 3:33.73. 4, Hartington-Newcastle, 3:34.13. 5, Pawnee City, 3:34.27. 6, St. Mary’s, 3:35.62. 7, Osmond, 3:36.64. 8, DC-Stratton, 3:37.10.
400 relay: 1, Central Valley (Jakson, McIntyre, Kyle Nekoliczak, Morgan Behnk, Ty Nekoliczak) 44.22. 2, NPSP, 44.72. 3, Bertrand, 44.77. 4, Sandhills-Thedford, 45.36. 5, Ansley Litchfield, 45.37. 6, DC-Stratton, 45.37. 7, Falls City Sacred Heart, 45.40. 8, BDS, 45.57.
Shot: 1, Chase Snyder, Boyd County, 52-10. 2, Carson Rohde, SERM, 52-5¼. 3, Sebastian Kramer, Medicine Valley, 51-1. 4, Kaden Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction, 50-10½. 5, Tristan Rezac, East Butler, 50-0. 6, Clayton Meyer, Loomis, 49-5½. 7, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 49-0. 8, Brogan Nachtigal, FCSH, 48-5½.
Triple jump: 1, Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 44-5¾. 2, Chandler Page, Parkview Christian, 42-7¼ . 3, Tony Berger, Riverside, 42-5½. 4, Will Kulhanek, Overton, 41-6½. 5, Quintin Shaner, Cambridge, 41-6½. 6, Jeffrey Schmeits, Riverside, 41-6. 7, Sam Boldt, Sterling, 41-1. 8, Cade Hammer, Creighton, 40-10¾.
Pole vault: 1, Aaron Mick, BDS, 14-6. 2, Ben Okraska, Harvard, 14-0. 3, Owen Kaps, Bertrand, 14-0. 4, Arik Ackerman, Bertrand, 13-6. 5, Hunter Arehart, Ansley Litchfield, 13-6. 6, Matthew Johnson, Creighton, 13-0. 7, Kyle Sterup, Osceola, 12-6. 8, Jared Anton, Potter-Dix, 12-6.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Sterling 36, Humphrey St. Francis 34, Fullerton 33, Pender 32, Mullen 29, North Platte St. Patrick’s 28, Wynot 27, Bloomfield 26, Ansley Litchfield 22, Central Valley 20.75, Wausa 19, St. Mary’s 18, Loomis 17, Crawford 16, Kenesaw 16, BDS 16, Niobrara/Verdigre 14, Pawnee City 14, Osceola 13.75, Exeter-Milligan 13, East Butler 13, Palmer 12.75, Cambridge 12.75, Axtell 12, Pleasanton 11, Overton 11, Scribner-Snyder 10, McCool Junction 10, Lawrence-Nelson 9, Medicine Valley 9, Elmwood-Murdock 9, Friend 8, Franklin 8, Anselmo-Merna 8, Mead 8, Shelton 7, Maywood Hayes Center 7, Harvard 6, Omaha Christian 5, Meridian 5, Humphrey/LHF 5, Boyd County 5, Falls City Sacred Heart 4, Wilcox-Hildreth 4, Diller-Odell 4, Plainview 3, Stuart 3, Alma 3, Minatare 2, CWC2, Paxton 1, Dundy County-Stratton 1.
Finals
100: 1, Ashley Ostrand, Pender, 12.53. 2, Camryn Kocian, East Butler, 12.73. 3, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 12.73. 4, Neleigh Poss, Central Valley, 12.75. 5, Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 12.85. 6, Kiarra Fennell, Friend, 12.91. 7, Faith Blauhorn, Palmer HS, 13.03. 8, Skylar Pretzer, Diller-Odell, 13.07.
200: 1, Ashley Ostrand, Pender, 25.90. 2, Neleigh Poss, Central Valley, 26.27. 3, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 26.56. 4, Emma Blum, Omaha Christian, 26.61. 5, Camryn Kocian, East Butler, 26.68. 6, Krystal Sudbeck, Wynot, 27.17. 7, Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 27.81. 8, Kiarra Fennell, Friend, 28.47.
400: 1, Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis, 57.73. Carli Bailey, Ansley Litchfield, 58.61. 3, Ashley Ostrand, Pender, 59.81. 4, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 1:00.44. 5, Kiarra Fennell, Friend, 1:00.78. 6, Maeli Meier, Overton, 1:01.39. 7, Kendra Pinkleman, Wynot, 1:01.41. 8, Paige Beller, Humphrey/LHF, 1:02.15.
800: 1, Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis, 2:19.75. 2, Maeli Meier, Overton, 2:23.84. 3, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 2:26.05. 4, Alexis Billeter, Loomis, 2:26.97. 5, Cameran Janksy, Exeter-Milligan, 2:29.31. 6, Christina Martinson, Wausa, 2:29.83. 7, Addison Neal, Alma, 2:30.15. 8, Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 2:30.16.
1,600: 1, Faith Williamson, St. Mary’s, 5:36.91. 2, Kylee Dubas, Fullerton, 5:41.93. 3, Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 5:42.69. 4, Brooke McCully, Mullen, 5:43.28. 5, Genna Blakely, NP St. Pat's, 5:43.36. 6, Aly Plock, McCool Junction, 5:44.85. 7, Jaiden Papik, Exeter-Milligan, 5:45.01. 8, Paige Drueke, Boyd County, 5:45.23.
100 hurdles: 1, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 15.36. 2, Samatha Moore, Mullen, 15.54. 3, Reagan Nordhausen, Axtell, 15.60. 4, Emma Epley, Lawrence-Nelson, 16.12. 5, Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield, 16.63. 6, Rylee Legg, Kenesaw, 16.65. 7, Carli Bailey, Ansley Litchfield, 16.71. 8, Abrielle Nelson, Wausa, 17.08.
300 hurdles: 1, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 46.18. 2, Carli Bailey, Ansley Litchfield, 47.21. 3, Samatha Moore, Mullen, 48.05. 4, Delaney Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 48.30. 5, Taylor Stark, Ansley Litchfield, 48.46. 6, Abrielle Nelson, Wausa, 48.95. 7, Teya Boyer, Plainview, 49.26. 8, Sydney Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson, 49.56.
400 relay: 1, Wynot (Kinsley Heimes, Kendra Pinkleman, Myrah Sudbeck, Krystal Sudbeck), 51.31. 2, Bloomfield, 51.41. 3, Pleasanton, 51.77. 4, Pender, 51.95. 5, NP St. Pat's, 52.03. 6, Humphrey/LHF, 52.12. 7, Central Valley, 52.40. 8, East Butler, 52.45.
1,600 relay: 1, Wynot (K. Pinkelman, Ki. Heimes, M. Sudbeck, Karley Heimes), 4:12.13. 2, Anselmo-Merna, 4:17.36. 3, Wausa, 4:17.57. 4, Crawford, 4:19.97. 5, Elmwood-Murdock, 4:20.43. 6, Diller-Odell, 4:20.80. 7, Maywood Hayes Center, 4:21.03. 8, Humphrey St. Francis, 4:21.13.
Discus: 1, Cailey Stout, Scribner-Snyder, 121-3. 2, Austin Branch, Pawnee City, 121-1. 3, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 120-4. 4, Acelyn Klein, Medicine Valley, 116-3. 5, Chaney Konopasek, Niobrara/Verdigre, 115-5. 6, Natalie Billington, Wilcox-Hildreth, 113-4. 7, Emmilly Berglund, Shelton, 112-5. 8, Rylie Bonneau, Pender, 112-5.
High jump: 1, Andrea Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre, 5-1. 2, Zoey Walker, Osceola, 4-11. 2, Neleigh Poss, Central Valley, 4-11. 2, Paige Klumpe, Cambridge, 4-11. 2, Joslynn Donahey, Palmer, 4-11. 6, Reagan Nordhausen, Axtell, 4-11. 7, McKenna Yates, McCool Jct, 4-11. 8, Haylee Davis, DC-Stratton, 4-11.
Long jump: 1, Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 16-8¼. 2, Mae Siegel, NPSP, 16-7. 3, Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 16-1¾. 4, Faith Blauhorn, Palmer, 16-½. 5, Lauryn Hoffman, Boyd County, 16-0. 6, Emma Epley, Lawrence-Nelson, 15-9¼. 7, Raschelle Magdaleno, Minatare, 15-8¾. 8, Paige Beller, Humphrey/LHF, 15-8½.