Snow is the best

With spring nearly around the corner, it’s time to think about cleaning up flower beds, unclogging rain gutters and trimming tree branches. Groundhog prediction or not, it seems as though it’s sooner than six weeks before we should be splitting perennials and doing some lawn clean-up; then a glance outside reminds us. This year we have snow and lots of it. It’s going to be awhile before we do any spring work with all this snow staring at us, which is a good thing I’ve found it. If you aren’t loving this snow, you might want to rethink the benefits of it. There are more than you think.
I had always heard that snow provided nitrogen and other trace amounts of nutrients into the soil. That’s why it’s known as the poor man’s fertilizer. Researchers say the snow allows the nitrogen to absorb into the soil even in low temperatures so don’t laugh if you see your neighbor piling snow on their perennial beds. They’re doing some winter fertilizing.
Another big benefit of snow is that it acts like a blanket for the ground and dormant plants. It’s been proven that as little as 2 inches of snow can raise the ground temperature and prevent bulbs and other not-so-hardy plants from winter kill. It’s crazy, but the ground surface temperature under snow can be warmer than the air temperature. Pretty soon, those tulips and crocuses are going to start thinking about sending up some shoots and the snow is protecting those tender shoots from getting frozen off by a Nebraska polar vortex wind.
This time of year, plants can get a mixed message. If it’s a 50-degree day, they can get all excited and think it’s time to grow, not knowing that there are still single-digit days ahead. Snow stops those freeze/thaw cycles by keeping plants at a stable temperature.
Snow also provides great slow watering benefits. When I look at all the snow we have out in the fields, I can picture it melting slowly into the ground in the coming 50-degree days and the soil lapping it up. We’re still officially in the drought category in Northeast Nebraska so we have to appreciate every bit of moisture we get. Snow counts.
And it’s pretty. Nebraska missed out last year not having beautiful snow scenes throughout the winter. It was pretty bleak from November to April. This year, every day the landscape is picturesque. Nebraska is absolutely gorgeous in February when there is snow sitting on the trees and fenceposts with a blue sky overhead. The evergreens look greener especially with the red accent of a cardinal or a red barn. I could start being a fan of winter again.
Spring is right around the corner so I’m putting my spring to-do list away for now and am going to soak in the beauty of a Nebraska snow and all the benefits (including the beauty) it brings.