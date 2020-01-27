In the days before Trackwrestling, dual tournaments and round-robins became popular, winning 100 matches was considered the gold standard for a high school wrestler’s career.
Now, with the Nebraska School Activities Association relaxing some of its archaic rules originally meant to limit burnout from too much competition, today’s high school wrestlers have more opportunities to compete and, subsequently, win more matches than their dads and granddads did in previous generations, raising the bar for new records to be set and new goals to be achieved.
Norfolk Catholic senior Wyatt Smydra reached one of those top-level plateaus at Saturday’s Oakland-Craig Invitational. During the quarterfinals at 145 pounds, the Knights’ senior leader pinned Tavis Uhing of Oakland-Craig to pick up his 150th career victory.
“It was special,” the senior, ranked fifth in the state by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, said after winning his bracket with two more wins after the historic achievement. “I’ve been working hard for four years, and this was one of my career goals and to do it today was really special.”
Smydra said he knew the historic win was coming but kept his focus on the task at hand in the circle.
“It’s just another match,” he said. “I just stayed focused on getting the job done and I’ll enjoy it afterwards.”
Being the first Knight to hit 150 career wins — and passing the school record of 141 set by Zac Adams from 2005 to 2008 — is a proud moment for the senior, and it’s also a big deal for his coach, Henry Aschoff, who said the senior leads by example, both on and off the mat.
“Wyatt works harder than anybody in the room, and he’s the kind of kid who leads by what he does, what he says and how he acts, both on and off the mat,” he said. “He’s been able to take advantage of every opportunity he has, and it was fun to sit back and spectate and watch him reach that goal.”
Aschoff said Smydra is at his best when he’s in control on the mat.
“He’s good at controlling the pace of the match, and he’s very compact and can switch from offense to defense and back, which makes it hard for kids to get in on him,” he said. “He’s a very physical and strong rider, and he has one heck of a chicken wing. You can just see kids shoot their arms out to try to avoid it, because they know it’s coming.”
Smydra is a three-time state qualifier and will look for his second medal after a fifth-place finish last year.
The senior said he’d like to finish his career doing what 12 other wrestlers in Norfolk Catholic history have done — win a state title.
“We have a wall in our wrestling room with our state champions on it, and I want to get my name up there,” he said. “It’s been a goal of mine since I was little, and it would be pretty special to do it.”