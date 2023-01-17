As we all know, the legal age to purchase any kind of tobacco product, such as cigarettes and cigars, is 21 or older.
Recently, New Zealand has passed a law that bans the selling of cigarettes to anyone born in 2009 or after. This gradually increases the minimum age each year. In 2023, kids have to be 15 or older, and in 2024, the minimum age will be 16 and so on. By 2050, the legal age to buy will be 42 years old. Looking further into it, will this law really be effective? Or will kids resort to vape devices instead?
A recent article published on Dec. 15, 2022, by Quartz titled “New Zealand’s New Cigarette Law is Fighting the Wrong War,” stated that the percentage of people who smoked in New Zealand had decreased by more than 50% in the past 10 years. Just over 16% of people smoked in 2012, but that dropped to 8% in 2022. As the numbers show, smoking already is decreasing. With the new law in place, I believe the percentages will continue to decrease. Because of smoking slowly dying, I strongly think the numbers of vaping will increase greatly. A 2021 survey published in the New Zealand Journal of Public Health found vaping to be more appealing to younger people rather than smoking. In America, 80% of teenagers have vaped at some point, and 50% of teenagers who regularly vape have never smoked a cigarette before, according to a 2020 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. These statistics are already extremely high. By enforcing the law to restrict the buying of cigarettes, the vaping statistics will continue to rocket.
As stated before, the United States has kept its minimum legal age to 21 for any tobacco products. I believe this is a reasonable age to purchase products of that kind. I don’t agree that kids can be 15 years old and have the opportunity to buy cigarettes for a year. On the other hand, I think that you shouldn’t have to wait until you are an age above 21 to purchase. I believe the United States should keep its law the way it is and not resort to New Zealand’s new law.
With or without the new law in place, many cigarette companies believe that the trend of vaping is going to rise even more than it already has, so companies are looking to get rid of smoke-free products in the future. One specific company, Philip Morris International (PMI), is looking to make the majority of its sales on products other than cigarettes by 2025. The company said it’s converting current smokers to “potentially less harmful, if equally addictive, smokeless products.”
However, the same Quartz article as mentioned before states that smoke-free tobacco products still have the same risks as cigarettes, such as lung disease, exposure to toxic substances and harm to brain development. Clearly, it’s just going from one harmful tobacco product to the next.
As the research shows, the new law passed in New Zealand is not beneficial and should not be put in place in America. In 2023, having to be only 15 years old is way too young to buy cigarettes, but having to wait any age above 21 is not right. As the vaping statistics are high enough, this new law will help those numbers increase even more. Even though New Zealand is trying to push people away from cigarettes, it’s only bringing people to smoke-free products, which contain the same, if not more, health risks. The answer is simple: Keep the minimum legal age to buy cigarettes at 21.