Recently, New Zealand has passed several new laws to reduce nicotine usage within the country. One of these laws is implementing a life ban on the purchase of cigarettes by the country’s youths by prohibiting anyone born past 2009 from purchasing such tobacco products.
However, although the country's goals are commendable, implementing an outright ban on these substances may have the potential to spur inverse effects.
While it may seem as though banning a product is the right way to go about stopping people from using said product, there are other illegal ways to go about obtaining items such as tobacco through places like the black market.
Further, New Zealand also has been implementing laws aimed at regulating the level of nicotine in tobacco products to make these products less addictive. However, as previously mentioned, an outright ban on tobacco products may cause individuals who do use tobacco products to turn toward illegal methods to obtain them. Tobacco products purchased on the black market are completely unregulated and may contain exceptionally high levels of nicotine or other substances. Further, the complete ban does not address vaping products, which have grown increasingly popular in the country as well as the rest of the world.
Without addressing vaping products, there is nothing to prevent tobacco users from turning to vaping as an alternative. Ultimately, although taking steps to reduce the use of tobacco products in youths is important in reducing health risks and increasing quality of life, strict laws banning the use of tobacco are unlikely to be as effective as the country may think and may even lead to worsening the use of tobacco products. When examining New Zealand’s laws on tobacco products compared to America’s laws on tobacco, it becomes clear that the United States is far more lax on the issue of nicotine than New Zealand.
Of course, in 2019, the United States raised the legal age to purchase nicotine products up from 18 to 21, but this law has done little to stop those below the age of 21 from purchasing these products. As a country, we cannot leave our youths vulnerable to large tobacco companies that aim to do nothing but gain profit from our children by getting them addicted to substances that are nothing but harmful.
Now, I am not saying a complete ban on tobacco products like in New Zealand is the way to go about solving the issue of nicotine usage within our country’s youths, but there are certainly superior ways we can go about addressing this problem similar to what New Zealand is now doing.
For instance, as previously mentioned, New Zealand regulates the levels of nicotine in all of the products that contain the substance, which aims to make them less addictive. Ultimately, it is apparent that the United States, as well as countries around the world, need to take greater strides to safeguard our county’s youths from the dangers of nicotine; however, a complete ban on tobacco products may not be the best solution to this issue.