OMAHA — Five total medalists highlighted Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s first day in the Nebraska Class D boys state track and field meet on Friday at Burke Stadium.
Spencer Hille of Plainview entered the high jump as the seventh-lowest seed in the competition. The sophomore ended up finishing third after clearing a height of 6 feet, 4 inches, a new personal record.
Hille used to run for Osmond, and used some pointers from his former coach there to put up his best results yet.
“I asked my coach from Plainview if I could switch some things up and we did and it seemed to work really well,” he said. “It got me a few inches higher and it had me in a solid place.”
Dalton Gieselman of Bloomfield used his second attempt of the day to take third place in the shot put with a throw and PR of 52-3¼.
Gieselman — who fouled on all three of his attempts in this event a year ago — felt that he made a great deal of progress throughout the season.
“I’ve been able to move my feet better in the ring,” he said. “All around, it was just a good day.”
Addison Smith’s first taste of the state track and field meet came in the 3,200-meter run in 2021, where he finished fifth.
On Friday, the junior from Wausa finished fourth with a mark of 10:14.45.
“It feels pretty good, I had higher expectations for myself, but I think it’s just more of a learning experience because I’ve still got senior year,” he said. “But the guys were just really competitive and I just really loved running in that race.
Smith has one more race to run at state; the 1,600-meter run, where he finished second a year ago. He has the fastest qualifying time among competitors.
“I think I’ll have a lot more motivation,” he said.
Wynot’s 4x800-meter relay team finished fifth while Humphrey St. Francis finished seventh. Osmond, the defending champion in the race, finished 15th.
CLASS D BOYS
Team scoring: North Platte St. Pats 14.5, Falls City Sacred Heart 13, Loomis 12, Cambridge 11, Axtell 10, McCool Junction 10, Mullen 10, Sandhills Valley 10, Riverside 10, Shelton 10, Plainview 8, Bloomfield 8, Burwell 8, Kenesaw 8, Paxton 8, Sandhills/Thedford 6, Friend 6, Harvard 5, Wausa 5, Humphrey St. Francis 4.5, Garden County 4, Wynot 4, Cody-Kilgore 3, Creighton 3, Central Valley 2, Potter-Dix 1, Pawnee City 1
FINALS
3,200: 1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 10:06.87. 2, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 10:13.54. 3, Jarrett Miles, St Patrick, 10:14.37. 4, Addison Smith, Wausa, 10:14.45. 5, Jake Brugger, McCool Junction, 10:33.99. 6, Carson Trompke, Cambridge, 10:41.51. 7, Boston Wood, Central Valley, 10:53.76. 8, Porter Connick, St Patrick, 10:58.56
3,200 relay: 1, Axtell (Luc Lopez, Keyton Cole, Cooper Miller, Calvin Johnson), 8:30.27. 2, Sacred Heart, 8:31.89. 3, McCool Junction, 8:34.68. 4, St Patrick, 8:38.76. 5, Wynot, 8:38.76. 6, Garden County, 8:42.71. 7, Humphrey St. Francis, 8:45.05. 8, Pawnee City, 8:47.14.
Shot: 1, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 54-3¾. 2, Carter Mann, Burwell, 53-3. 3, Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield, 52-3¼. 4, Brogan Nachtigal, Sacred Heart, 51-¾. 5, Eli Jensen, Kenesaw, 49-7½. 6, Dylan Naslund, Cody-Kilgore, 49-0. 7, Clayton Meyer, Loomis, 48-5¼. 8, Cristian Blincow, Loomis, 47-11¾.
High jump: 1, Zach Myers, Shelton, 6-4. 2, Spencer Hillie, Plainview, 6-4. 3, Cooper Girmus, Friend, 6-4. 4, Gunnar Hadley, Loomis, 6-0. 4, Shay Swanson, Loomis, 6-0. 6, Tanner Pfeifer, St. Francis, 6-0. 6, Caleb Munson, St. Patrick, 6-0. 8, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 6-0.
Triple jump: 1, Tony Berger, Riverside, 44-3¼. 2, Quintin Shaner, Cambridge, 42-1. 3, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 42-0½. 4, Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 41-9¼. 5, Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 41-6¾. 6, Cade Hammer, Creighton, 41-6½. 7, Wylie Ziegler, Bloomfield, 40-10½. 8, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 40-6½.
Qualifiers
100-meter qualifiers: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 10.94; Will Kulhanek, Overton, 11.01; Brody Krusemark, Pender, 11.08; Dillon Miller, Brady, 11.10; Carson Bloom, Riverside, 11.14; Trey Kennedy, Kenesaw, 11.21; Jackson Kerchal, Dundy County Stratton, 11.22; Xavier Blackburn, Osceola, 11.31
Heat 1: Brody Krusemark, Pender, 11.08Q; Dillon Miller, Brady, 11.10q; Jackson Roberts, North Platte St. Pats, 11.40; Trae Hickman, Sandhills/Thedford, 11.40; Blake Lusk, Brady, 11.54; Jackson Waldo, CWC, 11.64; Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 11.67; Wyatt Rathe, Sterling, 11.78
Heat 2: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 10.94Q; Carson Bloom, Riverside, 11.14q; JJ McQueen, HTRS, 11.38; Tyler Pickworth, Mead, 11.39; Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 11.42; Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 11.43; Cole Duba, CWCm 11.54; Bobby Schneider, Dundy County Stratton, 11.71.
Heat 3: Will Kulhanek, Overton, 11.01Q; Trey Kennedy, Kenesaw, 11.21q; Jackson Kerchal, Dundy County Stratton, 11.22q; Xavier Blackburn, Osceola, 11.31q; Cash Gurney, Burwell, 11.32; Trevor Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, 11.39; Dakota Storer, Arthur County, 11.41; Ashton Sims, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 11.70
200 qualifiers: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 22.25; Dillon Miller, Brady, 22.65; Jack Molt, Riverside, 23.18; Will Kulhanek, Overton, 22.97; Cash Gurney, Burwell, 23.08; Carson Bloom, Riverside, 23.15; Blake Lusk, Brady, 23.20; Jackson Roberts, North Platte St. Pats, 23.22
Heat 1: Dillon Miller, Brady, 22.65Q; Cash Gurney, Burwell, 23.08q; Blake Lusk, Brady, 23.20q; Andy Maloley, Pawnee City, 23.51; Bryce Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna, 23.66; Fletcher Dubas, Fullerton, 23.97; Dakota Storer, Arthur County, 24.04; Charlie Schroeder, Wynot, 24.23
Heat 2: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 22.25Q; Will Kulhanek, Overton, 22.97q; Carson Bloom, Riverside, 23.15q; Brody Krusemark, Pender, 23.55; Cooper Miller, Axtell, 23.70; Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 23.75; Shay Swanson, Loomis, 23.78; Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 24.09
Heat 3: Jack Molt, Riverside, 23.18Q; Jackson Roberts, North Platte St. Pats, 23.22q; Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 23.28; JJ McQueen, HTRS, 23.35; Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 23.35; Trevor Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, 23.71; Cole Duba, CWC, 23.77; Cade Hammer, Creighton, 24.01
400 qualifiers: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 50.97Q; Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 51.25; Gabe Escalante, Winside, 52.44; Alexx Winkelman, Osceola, 52.13; Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis, 52.80; Colton Carlson, Arapahoe, 53.12; Calvin Finley, Ansley/Litchfield, 53.14; Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 53.17
Heat 1: Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 51.25Q; Alexx Winkelman, Osceola, 52.13q; Calvin Finley, Ansley/Litchfield, 53.14q; Andy Maloley, Pawnee City, 53.39; Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 53.95; Triston Moses, Burwell, 54.13; Jose Lund, Bertrand, 56.04; Cooper Miller, Axtell, DNF
Heat 2: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 50.97Q; Colton Carlson, Arapahoe, 53.12q; Aiden Norman, Fullerton, 53.18; Cody Bruegman, Bloomfield, 53.25; Dillon Haines, Ansley/Litchfield, 53.82; Charlie Schroeder, Wynot, 54.15; Layne Warrior, Bloomfield, 54.90; Beau Knapp, Elm Creek, 55.79
Heat 3: Gabe Escalante, Winside, 52.44Q; Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis, 52.80q; Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 53.17q; Jackson Waldo, CWC, 53.53; Bodie True, Osmond, 53.54; Brody Eggers, Creighton, 54.07; MJ Coffey, Blue Hill, 54.57; Zeke Jones, Diller-Odell, 54.57
110 hurdles qualifiers: Tony Berger, Riverside, 14.81; Clayton Moore, Mullen, 15.43; Will Moats, North Platte St. Pats, 15.74; Hans Gideon, Burwell, 15.61; uinn Bertrand, Axtell, 15.65; Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 15.82; Tyler Baue, Wausa, 15.89; Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 16.04
Heat 1: Tony Berger, Riverside, 14.81Q; Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 15.65q; Tyler Baue, Wausa, 15.89q; Joe Simon, Falls City Sacred Heart, 16.10; Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 16.30; Carson McCleary, Red Cloud, 16.52, Quintin Shaner, Cambridge, 16.59; Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 18.73
Heat 2: Clayton Moore, Mullen, 15.43Q; Hans Gideon, Burwell, 15.61q; Tristian White, Arapahoe, 16.14; Kaden Polt, Osmond, 16.32; Andrew Harms, Sterling, 16.46; Brady Cook, Fullerton, 16.67; Gunnar Hadley, Loomis, 16.88; Will Gunning, Plainview, 18.28
Heat 3: Will Moats, North Platte St. Pats, 15.74Q; Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 15.82q; ; Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 16.04q; Jaxon Knisley, North Platte St. Pats, 16.09; Ryan Pheak, Osceola, 16.35; Dylan Ramer, Hay Springs, 16.52; Kyler Adams, Creighton, 17.02; Jacob Halvorsen, Axtell, 17.12
300 hurdles qualifiers: Clayton Moore, Mullen, 40.87; Hans Gideon, Burwell, 41.43; Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 41.65; Will Moats, North Platte St. Pats, 41.63; uinn Bertrand, Axtell, 41.69; Xavier Blackburn, Osceola, 41.82; Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 42.00; Tristian White, Arapahoe, 42.15
Heat 1: Hans Gideon, Burwell, 41.43Q; Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 42.00q; Tristian White, Arapahoe, 42.15q; Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 42.42; Spencer Hille, Plainview, 42.45; Tyler Baue, Wausa, 43.40; Ryan Bailey, Ansley/Litchfield, 43.85; Jacob Halvorsen, Axtell, 44.37
Heat 2: Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 41.65Q; Xavier Blackburn, Osceola, 41.82q; Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 42.68; Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 43.01; Brayden Rut, Meridian, 43.47; Owen Oglesby, BDS, 43.71; Chase Gracey, Mullen, 44.01; Andrew Krick, Riverside, 46.18
Heat 3: Clayton Moore, Mullen, 40.87Q; Will Moats, North Platte St. Pats, 41.63q; Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 41.69q; Andrew Harms, Sterling, 43.56; Ryan Pheak, Osceola, 43.86; Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock, 44.11; Kaden Polt, Osmond, 44.92; Will Gunning, Plainview, 47.49.