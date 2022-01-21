You may not own one, but unless you are a hermit, you know someone who does — or, at the very least, you have seen a stranger wearing one.
I’m talking about smart watches. They’re everywhere, and I certainly know my share of people who own one. It seemed to be the hot Christmas gift last year (and the year before that, too).
Even though I don’t own one myself, this trend has made me quite fashionable.
Kind of, sort of.
I love watches and own quite a few of them — but only the dumb kind.
For years, I have worn watches. I love to wear watches every time I leave the house. The vast array of styles and colors appeals to me. It is a quick way to add a “piece of jewelry” to an outfit and have something useful to boot.
For years, though, it seemed that I was out of fashion. Sure, friends with jobs in offices wore watches, but that was for professional reasons. People I know who didn’t go into an office every day did not generally wear watches. Not around here anyway.
That changed, though, when smart watches exploded on the scene. Suddenly, everyone was wearing a watch — if not the coveted Apple brand, then a respectable knockoff.
Wearable tech made the lowly wristwatch trendy again.
Before smart watches came on the scene with their apps to track heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels, exposure to loud noises and how many more peas you must eat to get enough vitamin C for the day (OK, I made up the last one, but I’m sure that app is coming soon …), the sole purpose of a watch was to tell time.
Well, I should qualify that — watches had a dual purpose as a time-telling piece and as an adornment. Per the internet (which, as usual, has conflicting information), the history of watches is not exactly honed to the second, especially in terms of dates, but the basics are this: Before wristwatches came into being, pocket watches ruled the day for men, and women wore watches around their necks as necklaces. When wristwatches were invented, women were the prime consumers, and the watches were considered jewelry as much as a timepiece. Then soldiers began using them in World War I.
In addition to being used by the military, watches have been used by astronauts on space missions and by flight attendants. In fact, my niece is a flight attendant and a watch is a required part of her uniform. (I saw on one internet site that watches are required by the Federal Aviation Administration, but I haven’t been able to confirm that.)
Other interesting piece of information: Advertisements for watches generally have one thing in common — the watches are all set to 10:10. The reason? The watch face then looks like a happy face, subliminally working to put consumers in the right frame of mind to make a purchase. (I had never considered that before, but now I will never again look at 10:10 in the same way — or 8:40 either, for that matter.)
The smart watch has certainly made strides over the dumb watch in many ways — and I’m sure that more advancements are to come (like pea counting perhaps?) — but I’m not interested in a watch that does all of these things. In fact, I won’t be interested in a smart watch until it can not only tell the time but somehow also ensure that I am on time. This seems unlikely, but I’ll keep a close watch on developments.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.