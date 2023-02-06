At the annual CES technology show, new inventions from all around the world were showcased at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Companies such as developers, manufacturers and suppliers in the technology industry showcase their technology hardware, content and delivery systems. People may be asking themselves: What will the best new technology be? Or which one will be the best fit for the world?
When I explored through the many options, I found some quite interesting ones. One was a bike desk, in which a person pedals on a stationary bike and the pedaling can charge a laptop, while also including a built-in desk to do work on. Another fascinating invention I came across was a 3D laptop, with images popping off the screen without the need of glasses. The technology that intrigued me the most and I believe would be the most beneficial is Citizen’s new CZ Smart watch.
The company Citizen showcased its newest design of watches at the 2023 tech conference, called CZ Smart watch. This watch is designed to not only track someone’s physical activity, but also a person’s mental well-being.
According to the article by CNET published in 2023 titled, “Citizen’s Newest Wearable Uses AI to Gauge Your Alertness and Fatigue,” it states that the new watch uses tools based off of research from the NASA Ames Research Center Fatigue Countermeasures Laboratory to track fatigue and alertness level of the person wearing the watch. The “casual” finished product of the new watch is roughly $350, while the “sport” model of it is priced around $375. CZ Smart watches are designed to track the impact that sleep and stress have on a person’s physical health. Sleep is one of the most important parts of the watch’s features, as it collects data of a person’s sleep patterns. This helps the watch to gather information about the person’s habits, which then relates to the wearer’s fatigue and alertness levels. However, there are always flaws when it comes to new developments, so there is a possibility that the data could be misleading or inaccurate. With trial and error, flaws that arise in the new watch can be fixed within time.
Even with the cool new features of the CZ Smart watch that are being developed, the watch also contains basic features just like a regular smartwatch. The microphone and speaker feature are still a part of this new technology. Also, like other smartwatches, the CZ has the ability to play music from outside apps, such as Spotify, YouTube and Amazon’s Alexa. It is not quite clear whether Citizen’s new Alert Monitor will be beneficial or accurate without trying the finished product. As stated before, trial and error can help decide that.
In my opinion, I believe this new watch can be quite useful in our world today. The new features that the CZ offers can help keep one’s health on the right track. The alert monitors and fatigue trackers are a great opportunity for people of all ages to ensure good health. Technology has increased dramatically over the years and continues to do so today. There is a whole new world of technology out there waiting to be seen!