The statistics show there has been significant net migration from most Northeast Nebraska counties in recent decades, especially after high school and college.
That doesn’t present a good forecast for Northeast Nebraska.
That point was made abundantly clear with data shared recently by a Northeast Nebraska Growing Together committee, which has been meeting for more than a year to address the problem of young people leaving. Altogether, the committee has spent more than 1,000 hours addressing the problem.
The Aksarben Foundation has been assisting the group, including hosting a forum Monday evening in Norfolk at the Lifelong Learning Center.
“We need to retain our young people — ages 18 to 34,” said Sandra Reding, president of the Aksarben Foundation. “We don’t have a future without them.”
The Aksarben Foundation also put together a committee in central Nebraska around Grand Island, along with organizing committees by industries.
“Our approach really is about listening,” Reding said. “We wanted to make sure we aren’t coming into a community, saying what we think should happen.”
Mike Flood, who is heading the Northeast Nebraska initiative, has helped to develop a plan that would keep more young people in Norfolk. It includes developing co-operative education with colleges, encouraging high-tech businesses to locate in the downtown and trying to get restaurants and bars where people in their 20s and 30s would want to hang out.
Reding said Aksarben is simply there to help facilitate the initiatives, whether that is raising funds or talking about ideas.
Another important part of the retention plan involves attracting residents from Northeast Nebraska towns back home. Communities such as Battle Creek, Pierce, Tilden, Stanton and others are important to Norfolk’s health.
They provide residents who work in Norfolk industries and support local businesses. Many of these young people have fond memories of growing up in their hometowns.
Flood said these towns and schools taught the young people how to adapt, fight through problems and work hard.
“People who come out of these small towns can and do go anywhere they want in life,” Flood said.
Flood, who is a lawyer, former state senator and owner of Flood Communications, wants these young people to return to their hometowns to raise their families.
And he said some of the young people he has talked to are interested in returning, including to start their businesses.
“The kids that come out of these small towns are the gold,” Flood said, noting that these towns are made for raising young people. From 6 weeks old to age 5, the towns around Norfolk need early childhood education.
People in bigger cities are spending thousands of dollars on childhood education before school. They may spend tens of thousands of dollars for their children to learn other languages while being cared for.
“If you know that you can save $28,000 a year (on early child care), move back to the town you were raised in and get a quality childhood education that is certified and accredited, and it costs you nothing, and your kids are in there with everybody else’s kids, then the magic of Battle Creek in my opinion is that there is true equality,” Flood said.
“It doesn’t matter if your parents have money or don’t have money. The teachers expect the same out of everybody. That’s part of what makes it the gold coming out of there.”
There’s also a secret weapon in Battle Creek or other small towns, Flood said.
“Grandpa and grandma live there,” he said. “Des Moines (or other cities where young people have moved) will never, ever, ever have that. Who wants to see their children more than grandparents?”
Toward that end, money will need to be raised to provide these early childhood centers to provide the free child care up to age 5.