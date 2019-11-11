Small things can make or break your freshman year

Freshman: We all hate them, but we were all them. I was recently a freshman; only last year. But in the few months since then, I think I’ve learned a few things. I don’t know whether I’m a better or worse person since freshman year, but I sure am a person. There’s a lot of things that freshmen don’t know, and there’s a lot that I wish I had known.

There’s the normal general advice. Study hard and be a good friend, but I didn’t really care about things like that. I didn’t think high school was that different from junior high since it was in the same building with mostly the same teachers. There are a lot of things that could’ve been different though. I could’ve tried just cutting off all my friends and getting a new group. That seems like an exciting thing, and I missed out on that excitement. Overall, my life didn’t change much freshman year. I guess I would tell my freshman self to change more things up. To try more things and to talk to more people. Overall, not much in my life changed, and I regret that a little. My study habits also didn’t change. I still had so much stress because of procrastination.

The thing that changed my life the most since freshman year, was changing my keyboard layout. Most keyboards are set up with the top row saying QWERTY and are therefore called qwerty keyboards, but there’s another way. Qwerty keyboards were made so that typewriter keyboards wouldn’t get stuck. This isn’t a problem for modern keyboards though, so a different layout is possible and necessary. It may sound minor but switching to a Dvorak keyboard made me type way faster and overall improved my quality of life tenfold.

If I could do freshman year all over again, I wouldn’t change much, but I would change a little. But isn’t that true for everything?

