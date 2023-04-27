In 2019, Ellen Wagner, a special education teacher at Norfolk High School, started a unified track and field program at Norfolk High School.
Five years later, it is in the good hands of Jordan Nelson.
"Ellen no longer teaches at the school, but she was the one that got the program started. It has really been a blessing and a real help for the kids to get out there and be part of it all," said Nelson, who is the adult transition teacher at NHS. "I know our varsity kids are some of our biggest supporters, especially when we are competing in the 4x100 relay. The runners have everyone's attention, and it's really cool to see them out there cheering the runners on."
After completing a trial season in the spring of 2019, the Nebraska School Activities Association added unified track and field as a sanctioned sport in 2020. Unfortunately, no meets were held because of a spring sports shutdown because of the COVID-19 virus.
Nelson, who was a three-sport athlete at Seward High School, replaced Wagner as unified track and field coach in the spring of 2022.
"I have a younger sister that was verified with autism and, as her secondary caregiver, I was really into sports and she wasn't, so it just kind of melded our two worlds together," Nelson said. "Being an athlete and coach my whole life, having that special education piece in there has been super fun."
The way unified track and field works is that an athlete, someone who is identified with some sort of special needs, and a partner, a nondisabled peer, participate together. Their combined times or distances make up their score.
To date, the Panthers have participated at four meets, including last week's Norfolk invite and this week's Norfolk Classic. They also competed in invites in Fremont and Grand Island.
"We go off of our varsity schedule, so any of those invites that offer unified events are the ones we go to," Nelson said. "Participants can compete on the track in the 100 and 4x100 and in the field in the long jump and shot put."
Remaining on this year's schedule is the Heartland Athletic Conference meet, district and possibly state, if any of the Panthers are among the top eight, regardless of class, in the state after districts.
"It very fulfilling to be part of the unified program," Nelson said. "I feel blessed to have such an amazing team this season."