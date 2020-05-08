Jon Hausmann never gave much thought to the benefits of living in what many on the coasts consider “flyover country.”
But those benefits became especially apparent to Hausmann, who owns Hausmann Physical Therapy in Pierce and Norfolk, when he realized the negative impact the COVID-19 shutdown would have on small businesses.
Hausmann was one of many business owners in the state of Nebraska who were guided by the personal touch of local banks through the maze of red tape to access relief funds made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Honestly, we were prepared,” Hausmann said. “We were so well prepared for this to happen before the program even launched it was incredible.”
Nebraska ranked top among all states in its effort to meet its businesses’ eligible payroll needs when the first round of relief funds became available.
In the first two weeks after the federal government passed the CARES Act, businesses in Nebraska received enough money to cover about 81% of the state’s eligible payrolls. In contrast, many coastal states found relief for less than half of their businesses’ eligible payroll needs.
Union Bank & Trust — a relatively small Lincoln-based institution — ranked second in the nation for the number of loans approved during the first 72 hours of the program’s initial release, according to the Small Business Administration.
The efforts of its employees’ proactive approach to prepare for the rollout — even as they worked from home — recently were highlighted in the Washington Post.
Locally, Hausmann applauds the efforts of small banks and gives a lot of credit to the work of partnerships like the one forged by McMill CPA & Advisors and Midwest Bank for getting many in the Norfolk area prepared.
The firms joined forces several weeks before the CARES Act being signed into law to create a series of webinars addressing various aspects of what business owners and nonprofit directors might need to know when relief funds became available.
The decision to work together came as accountants with McMill CPA & Advisors were wading through the busiest time of the year, said Jared Faltys, a partner with the firm.
“In mid-March, another CPA came into my office and said, ‘You know, I think we need to drop the tax returns and work on this,’ ” Faltys said.
Faltys reached out to Jason Love at Midwest Bank, and the two institutions devised a plan to allow them to focus on helping clients become educated about how best to navigate the challenging situation and the relief that was being proposed at the time.
Over the next several weeks, they hosted a series of webinars featuring experts from law firms, banks and the accounting firm that focused on various issues, including business implications on cash flow and employment, an overview of the CARES Act Small Business Administration Loan Program, investment strategies in a turbulent market and cash flow options for nonprofit organizations.
Throughout the lead-up to the release of funds, Faltys and Love said most of their clients fell into one of three categories: those whose businesses would be heavily affected by government mandates to close, those who felt uneasy about the situation and saw revenue declining and those who were watching the situation with a sense of nervousness about where the economy would lead them over the course of the shutdown.
Love said all businesses were affected in some way, but the relief program was crucial for the businesses that were mandated to shut down.
“Without it, they wouldn’t be around,” he said.
The webinars included roundtable-like discussions over Zoom that featured representatives of the banking industry, lawyers and accountants, and updates were offered as changes were made to the program as it moved toward passage in Congress.
“They said these are the documents you’re going to need; get them lined up. Gather your documentation, gather your financials. I spent the Saturday before it launched getting my financials in place and by Monday at noon, I felt completely comfortable that we were going to get taken care of,” Hausmann said of the program’s rollout.
Hausmann said the money allowed business owners like himself to maintain “some semblance of normalcy and some semblance of business operations.”
He added that, in contrast, his colleagues in coastal areas with whom he is connected through social media have expressed frustration with the lack of personal attention to help wade through the “oppressive amount of paperwork” they were finding with large banks.
“It’s gut-wrenching,” he said. “These are businesses that people have built blood, sweat and tears from the ground up, and it’s crumbling.”
Late last week, as the second wave of the Paycheck Protection Program moved through, small banks were once again instrumental in helping their clients find help, providing what Hausmann said has been a blessing to businesses in Northeast Nebraska.
Hausmann added, “For me — as a business owner — to go to my team and say, ‘Listen, everything is going to be OK,’ that’s big deal to me.”