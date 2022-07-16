WAHOO — The Wayne Juniors bounced back from their first loss of the season with a healthy dose of small ball.
Wayne scored four of its five runs without swinging the bat Sunday as it eliminated Alliance with a 5-1 decision in the Class B American Legion Juniors state tournament at Sam Crawford Field.
Wayne scored its first two runs off consecutive safety squeeze bunts and needed just five hits to send the Spartans home and keep their tournament hopes alive.
And that was just fine with Wayne Juniors coach Robbie Gamble.
“If we can get a guy to third base with less than two outs, we’ll bunt all day long and the boys love doing it,” he said after Sunday morning’s win. “It’s a way that we’ve scored a lot of runs.”
Wayne used the bunt to bring home the first two runs of the game in the opening frame. After Gavin Redden walked and Devin Anderson was hit by a pitch, both came home on bunts by Aiden Liston and Kaleb Moormeier to give Wayne a 2-0 lead.
Wayne added another run in the third on a wild pitch that scored Jase Dean from third, then put the cap on the win with two more in the fifth. Anderson’s RBI single brought home Redden and, after stealing second and moving to third on a wild pitch, Anderson scored on a suicide squeeze by Liston.
That was more than enough for Redden, who threw a complete-game win, scattering eight hits while striking out five and walking one.
“Gavin always pitches great for us,” Gamble said of his starter, who improved to 5-0 on the season with an impressive 0.38 earned-run average. “Our top three or four guys have really done some good things for us on the mound, and Gavin did a great job today.”
It was a good turnaround for the 25-1 Wayne Juniors, who suffered their first loss of the season Saturday in an opening-round 9-0 whitewashing by Plattsmouth.
“The kids showed up today and really wanted to play, so this was a nice win for us today,” Gamble said.
Wayne’s run through the consolation bracket continues Monday with a 4 p.m. matchup against host Wahoo, which dropped a 5-1 affair to Lincoln Christian late Sunday.
“We’re like a badger in the corner of the garage,” Gamble said. “We’ve got to fight our way out and win to see another day.”
Alliance 000 100 0 — 1 8 0
Wayne 201 020 0 — 5 5 0
WP: Redden. LP: Ferguson. 2B: (W) Moormeier.
Wayne suffers first loss of season at state on Saturday
WAHOO — The Wayne American Legion Post 43 Juniors have rarely trailed this season and had yet to taste defeat.
That all changed on Saturday, as Plattsmouth Haswell Construction pounded out 18 hits in five innings to shut out Wayne 9-0 in the opening game of the Class B American Legion Juniors state tournament at Sam Crawford Field.
It’s a situation Wayne coach Robbie Gamble said his team hasn’t had to face this season.
“Playing some of the teams we’ve played in our area, they’re good teams but some of these metro-area teams have a lot of pitching and do a lot of hitting and we didn’t do any of that today,” he said. “We didn’t pitch, we didn’t hit, we didn’t field. Our defense is one of the things we’ve hung our hat on, and we struggled with that today.”
Wayne’s defense didn’t have any issues early on. Starting pitcher Wyatt Heikes picked off Plattsmouth’s first baserunner and worked around a second single for a scoreless opening frame.
In the bottom of the inning, Gavin Redden beat out an infield hit and was left stranded. After that it was all Plattsmouth, as pitcher Gabe Villamonte limited the Wayne Juniors to three harmless hits.
“We hit the ball hard at times, but we didn’t put any pressure on their pitcher,” Gamble said. “I think he threw just 65 pitches, and in order to beat a team like that, you’ve got to put pressure on them. I think if we could have scored a couple of runs early, who knows what might have happened? But we didn’t have that option today.”
Plattsmouth got on the board in the second when Tyler Demboski singled home Dylan Eby and Louis Ingram, and it chased Heikes in the third with three more runs, thanks to a walk and three consecutive hits. It tacked on three more off relief pitcher Aiden Liston and an additional run off Ryan Karsky to end the game on the eight-run rule.
Saturday’s outcome was certainly an eye-opener for the Wayne boys, who fell to 24-1.
“I wish (this loss) would have come a couple of weeks ago so we could regroup and get some momentum going coming into state,” Gamble said. “Now, we’ve got our backs against the wall and we have to turn it around and get it done. It’s do or die now.”
Redden, Devin Anderson and Liston each had hits for Wayne, which must win five games over four days to match the 2018 team’s run to a state title. Coincidentally, that team’s last loss of the season came in the first round of the Area 5 tournament that was played on the same field in Wahoo.
“I remember that, and it was right here and we came back and didn’t lose again the rest of the year,” Gamble said. “It can be done and I told them that, so we’ll go back to the hotel and hang out together and get back after it.”
Plattsmouth 023 31 — 9 18 1
Wayne 000 00 — 0 3 2
WP: Villamonte. LP: Heikes. 2B: (P) Arughenbaugh, Demboski, Horner, Ingram, Villamonte.