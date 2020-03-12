LINCOLN — When points are hard to come by, an early double-digit deficit is almost impossible to overcome.
The Wayne High boys gave it an effort, but an 11-0 start by Lincoln Christian was too much for the Blue Devils as they dropped a 43-38 decision Thursday in the opening round of the Class C-1 State Boys Basketball Championships at the Devaney Center.
The Crusaders took advantage of a slow start by the Blue Devils and build an 11-0 lead before Josh Lutt’s late score got the Blue Devils on the board.
“We got some decent looks, but we weren’t able to make any shots,” coach Rob Sweetland said after the game. “When you dig a hole like that and spend the whole game fighting back, it’s hard to get over the top.”
Afer the slow start, the Blue Devils were able to keep Lincoln Christian within striking distance. Tyrus Eischeid hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored in the paint, and Tanner Walling added a hoop to keep the game at 11 points at the half, 23-12.
Wayne started to heat up in the third quarter thanks to the perimeter shooting of Lutt and Walling. Lutt got the half started with a bomb from the top of the key, and consecutive treys by Walling and Lutt suddenly cut the lead to two, 23-21.
The Crusaders’ Justin Bubak scored a basket and a trey to move the game back to seven at 28-21, but Eischeid hit on the inside and Walling hit his second trifecta to make it 28-26 with 1:55 left in the third.
“They weren’t helping off (Eischeid and Sweetland) and were really doing a good job making it hard for Shea and Tyrus, and Josh has made some big shots for us the last couple of games and he and Tanner gave everybody a boost and got our defense engaged,” Sweetland said.
Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, the Crusaders were able to contain the Blue Devils’ two leading scorers in Eischeid and Sweetland, holding the two Wayne seniors to 15 and two points, respectively, and Wayne wasn’t able to get any closer than five on a Cody Rogers layup in the closing seconds, bringing their 21-7 season to a close.
“We had opportunities down the stretch, but we couldn’t get enough from the guys we needed to get help from offensively,” Sweetland said. “This game was a lot like our season where we started slow, but fought back together.”
Buback scored a game-high 16 points to lead the 22-4 Crusaders into Friday’s 10:45 a.m. semifinal against defending champion and undefeated (27-0) Auburn at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Eischeid led wayne with 15 points, Walling added nine, Lutt had eight, Rogers scored four and Sweetland had two.
Wayne 2 10 16 10 — 38
Lincoln Christian 13 10 9 11 — 43
WAYNE — J. Lutt 8, Walling 9, Rogers 4, Eischeid 15, Sweetland 2.
LC — Beukelman 5, Dwoak 3, Carlson 4, Bubak 16, McGerr 12, Marshbanks 4.