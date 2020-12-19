WISNER — The Wayne Blue Devils and the Wisner-Pilger Gators came out cold in the first quarter, but the Blue Devils made their presence known inside and at the free throw line as they pulled ahead to a 64-37 victory.
In a low-scoring opening quarter, the Gators came out in a zone defense that caused confusion and miscues for the Blue Devils. Clinging to a 6-5 lead going into the second quarter, the Blue Devils made it a completely different ballgame with a 9-0 run in the middle of the quarter. That run also led to more Wisner-Pilger fouls. With three minutes, 24 seconds left in the half, the Gators hit 10 team fouls. Coach Rob Sweetland of the Blue Devils said his team was taking his strategy heading into Friday’s matchup too literally in the first quarter but worked through it during the second.
“The game plan for our kids was to take it inside. We had a high post offense where we stared at it and tried to force it in there, and they were deflecting it, and it wasn’t working. We got a little bit more of a rotating high post, and sometimes our guards would flash, and we got the ball moving a little bit better, which would open things up.”
The Blue Devils took a 27-15 lead into halftime and never gave up the double-digit lead the rest of the game. They went on a 10-0 run in the middle of the third quarter, which led to a 43-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
By the middle of the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils looked like a well-oiled machine, cruising to a 27-point victory.
The victory pulls Wayne to a 5-1 record as the Blue Devils look to put together another good season after making the state tournament last year as the No. 6 seed. Sweetland was worried about how his team would look this season.
“I was a little concerned about losing six seniors and four starters. You’re always a little bit worried about how things are going to turn out. One thing we have is four seniors who practiced against those guys every day for the last two years and improved. Now, it’s their time to come out and play.“
The Blue Devils will look to improve their record once again Saturday night against the O’Neill Eagles.
“I told them tomorrow’s will be twice as hard,” Sweetland said. “Going to O’Neill is never easy. They’re coming off a lopsided loss, so I know they’re going to be hungry. Any Mid-State Conference road game is tough to win.”
Wayne was led Friday night by Brandon Bartos and Daniel Judd, who each scored 11 points.
As for the Gators, they struggled throughout the game with their shooting and coach Chet Beckmann thinks Thursday’s shooting performance may have been the culprit Friday night
“I think we let our shooting frustrations against Oakland-Craig last night carry over. It really bothered us, and I think we weren’t in the right mindset to play a really good Wayne ball club.”
Beckmann said there were good things to look at in their performance against Wayne, including their bench play.
“We’ve got a seven- or eight-man rotation right now, and we’re getting some good minutes off the bench. ... We asked a little bit more of them, and those fine pieces of the game that aren’t going to show up on the stat sheet were some good contributions from our bench players.
"We’re going to get back to practice next week and take care of business.”
Another bright spot for the Gators was Hunter Palmer, a sophomore who started on the football team and is now in the starting five for basketball. Beckmann had high praises for Palmer and is looking forward to having him the next few years.
“Hunter’s a (heck) of an athlete. ... He does the finer things of basketball that really make offenses click. His first step is really fast. He just does the right things that are hard to teach. A really promising future for that young man.”
Wayne 64, Wisner-Pilger 37
Wayne 6 21 16 21 — 64
Wisner-Pilger 5 10 10 12 — 37