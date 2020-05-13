Madison County’s Election Day was slow-going, but safety was key for residents, workers and volunteers.
With the majority of ballots mailed in because of COVID-19, in-person voting was sparse on Tuesday, said Jolene Ziebell, a poll worker at Madison City Auditorium.
“It’s been much slower than in previous years. We’ve been a little bored but have gotten to know each other very well,” Ziebell said of her fellow poll workers.
Only about 15 people arrived at Ziebell’s precinct at the auditorium to vote in person, she said. There are usually 60 to 70.
Poll worker Kathy Acklie, who also worked with Ziebell, said safety was the top priority among the 22 polling places in Madison County.
“We have face masks available and everyone uses their own pen. We also used tape and extra tables to make more distance between each other,” Acklie said. “There aren’t many worries (about the virus). Everyone has been pretty reasonable.”
Anne Pruss, Madison County clerk and election commissioner, said this year’s election was oddly different due to the low numbers.
It marked her first year as election commissioner, but she’s worked elections before, she said. One of the challenges of preparing for Tuesday was getting the polls ready amid ever-changing health regulations and “a lot of unknowns.”
“Overall, it’s been going well,” Pruss said. “In fact, probably about 3 p.m., it got quiet, which is unusual. Two years ago when I worked the election, you were hopping around the whole time. I think it was due to so many ballots being mailed back.”
Out of the 7,657 ballots that were requested by mail this year, 6,684 of them had been returned by 4 p.m. Tuesday, she said.
Pruss also estimates the number of people who voted in person was close to the 1,000 mark, she said. Usually, that number can reach anywhere between 4,000 and 6,000.
Vote totals were still being finalized as of Wednesday morning, including the race for Battle Creek City Council. Five candidates were running for four spots in the general election. John Hrabanek leads with 170 votes, followed by Brent Nygren with 157, Nicole Schacher with 127 and Dave Trudeau with 105. Fifth-place Chris Prauner, at 70 votes, would be eliminated if the result holds.
This year’s election was also the first time the county used several new machines, including at least one new touch-screen voting machine at each polling station and a new ballot counter. Pruss said the ballot counter definitely streamlined Tuesday’s election process, but she didn’t know how well the new voting machines were received.
Will Reeves was one of the National Guard members stationed at each polling place and volunteered with one of the three stations at the Madison City Auditorium. No one used the new voting machine, he said. People preferred the traditional ballots from previous years.
Another challenge Pruss had to overcome preparing for Tuesday’s election was the lack of workers, she said. About two-thirds of her usual 110 poll workers are between the ages of 65 and 80, so they had to stay home.
“I had poll workers that have worked so many elections, and it was really hard for them to call and say they couldn’t work,” she said.
Poll workers are prepared to count votes late into the night, Pruss said. Workers started arriving at the courthouse in droves about 30 minutes after polls closed on Tuesday. Each person lugged metal ballot boxes and large bins of poll supplies, including cleaning products and face masks.
A lot of the workers who worked the polls this year were recruited by Pruss after she called around Norfolk and Madison asking for help. Because of the shortage and worker safety, it would’ve been easier if the state had opted out of in-person voting this year, Pruss said.
“I wish they would’ve closed the polls down, but they didn’t. They still went ahead with those, but it has worked fine,” Pruss said. “I think as a county and as a state, we supplied the polls with ample supplies to ensure their safety. When I’ve had training sessions, I told all of the (poll workers) that their safety was my biggest concern. We tried to do everything possible for that.”