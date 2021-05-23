Although the Malvern Bank Super Late Model cars were the main event at Off Road Speedway Saturday night, the large crowd also enjoyed a night of entertainment provided by the other three divisions.
Jesse Sobbing of Malvern, IA, converted a pole-position opportunity into a wire-to-wire win in the 24-car 30-lap SLMR feature--taking home the $2,000 purse in the process.
Beside and right behind Sobbing in the starting lineup were a “who’s who” of SLMR success--Bill Leighton, Jr. and Andrew Kosiski of Lavista; Kyle Berck of Marquette; and Tad Pospisil of Norfolk.
As a matter of fact, those five names were among the top seven SLMR points leaders as of May 15th, including Pospisil at the top of that list.
A driver far back in the grid--10 rows and 18 cars behind the leader--was another Norfolk driver, Ben Sukup.
While Sobbing was pulling away from Leighton and Berck and winding his way safely through lapped traffic for his victory, although he also overcame three cautions--the last of which cleared away some of the lapped cars in his path--Sukup was steadily moving forward in the pack.
When Sobbing crossed the finish line ahead of Leighton and Berck, who finished in second- and third-place, respectively, it was Sukup who crashed the party and followed the trio across the finish line in fourth.
As a testament to the quality of the IMCA Late Model drivers who frequent Off Road Speedway, Sukup is currently in a tie for seventh in the track’s Late Models division.
The IMCA Stock Cars feature became a battle between Neligh’s Wilkinson brothers, Kyle and Cameron, when Kyle moved quickly from the outside of the second row into the lead during the first lap and Cameron needed just four laps to find his brother’s rear bumper--even while navigating a group of cars often traveling three- and four-wide in the backstretch.
“I knew he was there, I kept on seeing his nose,” Kyle said. “I was trying everything I could not to let him around me.”
Cameron had his chances with four cautions during the race’s final 12 laps, but eventually followed Kyle to the checkered flag in second place. Meanwhile, Chad Bruns of Wakefield finished third.
“It’s a friendly deal, I guess, but we always want to beat one another,” Kyle said. “We don’t keep track of who has more wins; for me, every night is a different night. I just come down here and try to win.”
“I wasn’t even going to come tonight, because I was so irritated with the car after racing last night in Albion--it just wasn’t working for me,” he said. “But after work, it was a nice day, so I pulled the racecar inside, started checking it over, and found some stuff that wasn’t right. Cameron was actually helping me set it all back up where it needed to be.”
Norfolk’s Tanner Uehling earned his first-ever feature win in the IMCA Hobby Stocks class, taking the lead two laps into the 15-lap event and holding it during two cautions and a red-light stoppage of the race after points leader Nate Buck of Neligh and newcomer Shaughn Hendrix of Scribner became entangled while side-by-side entering turn three and went over the wall together. Neither were injured during the accident.
As Uehling completed the remaining laps of his victory Neligh’s Jason Wilkinson, along with Norfolk’s Jim Kimmel and Lance Mielke, battled for second and third.
Ultimately, Wilkinson, after passing Mielke on the outside of turn four, promptly passed Kimmel on the inside of turn two to secure second place. Mielke then took advantage of Kimmel’s car moving up higher on the track in turn two to grab third.
“That was my first Hobby Stock win, plus my last win was three-and-a-half years ago (in an IMCA Sport Compact), so it felt awesome to win again,” Mielke said. “It made it even better to win in a class I haven’t won in yet.”
“The race felt like it was never going to end with a red flag and two cautions,” he said. “But I just kept calm and hit my marks as best as possible and ran smooth.”
Colby Langenberg got his first Off Road Speedway win of the season in the IMCA SportMods feature by coming from the middle of the field to the lead midway through the 15-lap race and creating a cushion to finish ahead of Tyler Afrank of Norfolk and Jeremy Gnat of Battle Creek, who finished second and third.