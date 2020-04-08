Sleeping habits are all messed up

It’s the strangest thing. Some nights I fall asleep at 11 p.m. On other nights it might be 9 p.m., and then others it might be 3 a.m. If you ask anyone how they’re sleeping right now, chances are people will tell you they’re having the same sleep experience that I am. No night of sleep is the same.
If a person can sleep in until noon, that’s fine, but we’ve got online classes and work starting at 8 am. Naps aren’t allowed, but still some nights I’m wide awake until 2 am. It’s the strangest thing.
It’s not too strange for our two teens to stay up until midnight and get up at 7 am. There’s not much fluctuation in their sleep habits. What they don’t get during the week in sleep they’ll make up for on the weekend. That doesn’t work for me. I like to watch Saturday morning TV.
Experts say that our new stay- at-home life can throw our sleep lives for a loop.
We’re not used to hanging around our house all day and then automatically hitting the hay and being out like a light at night. Our whole-body rhythm is off.
There’s a new term “sleep hygiene,” which refers to better sleep practices. Some of the practices this group of sleep thinkers recommend is to not use any sort of electronics before bed. It agrees with the theory that looking at the blue light coming from your phone or computer before bed is keeping you awake.
You can download a filter that blocks the blue light, but mostly sleep hygiene people say you shouldn’t be using your phone or email to relax you. It doesn’t.
Instead, you’re supposed to exercise \h— but not too close to bedtime \h— and enjoy your coffee, chocolate and tea at least four hours before you want to fall asleep.
My plan is to follow my 1 and 3-year-old grandchildren’s bedtime routines. Start an hour early before bed by playing with low-key toys. After that, it’s time for a bath, snack, brushing teeth, reading a book, saying a prayer and lying down with your blankie.
I can do this. I even have a new yellow comforter (blankie). I’ve got a good book to read, and a glass of wine can be my snack.
This can’t be that hard, right? It’s only sleep.