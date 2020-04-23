Sketching nature on easy art activity

With museums and studios closed, it can be a challenge to keep ourselves inspired. It can be even more challenging when we have children at home with energy to burn.
Though school is continuing online, you may find your students have free time on their hands but limited opportunities to occupy that time. Art is the answer. Making art is a process that relieves stress and allows us to explore creatively. It’s a boredom buster and an enriching activity that helps us express ourselves and understand the world around us.
It takes a little creativity to come up with art projects that keep everyone busy without needing to buy extra materials. One of the simplest forms of art you can engage in is sketching. No special materials are required. Any pencil and paper will do.
You may be wondering what to sketch or how to encourage your children to sketch. Fortunately, your inspiration is in your backyard. Nature sketching gets you outside to appreciate what a Nebraska spring has to offer. If you find your yard lacks inspiration, hit the walking trails or take a walk around your neighborhood. You can explore and still observe social distancing guidelines. It’s a perfect trifecta of exercise, fresh air and art.
Bring paper, a small pack of colored pencils or just a regular pencil. It is easier to draw if you have a pad of paper or can use a clipboard. Look around and observe nature — leaves, sticks, pinecones, blooms and buds. Listen to the sounds, like the breeze rustling tall grasses or a chorus of frogs. Do a quick sketch of whatever you are interested in.
If you find yourself inspired by the colors, take a photo for reference. Encourage your child to draw whatever catches their eye. If they are old enough to understand the concept, talk about the way light and shadow affects what you see, and prompt them to include shadows in their drawing.
Take a small bag along so they can collect treasures and draw them later. It may be a leaf, rock or feather. Encourage your child to not only draw what they observe but to journal about it, too, like explorers and naturalists before them. Combining sketches with writing can create personally meaningful art.
If sketching seems too much of a challenge, there are great alternatives for nature-based art. Collect leaves, pinecones, and items from outside and use them as your art materials. A stone can represent a head, for example, sticks make outlines, and leaves and acorns can be arranged to represent clothes. Rocks can be laid in a pattern or mandala.
Shadowplay is also fun on your sidewalks and driveway. Have your child trace your shadow’s outline in chalk then draw in your features or fill it in with colorful designs.
You don’t have to be a child to enjoy nature sketching. Everyone can benefit from time spent focusing on nature. Sharpen your pencils and your focus, and explore nature, even if it is from the view from your window.