The 2020 Norfolk Sculpture Walk is scheduled to debut on June 1.
The Norfolk Sculpture Walk is an annual exhibit featuring outdoor sculptures installed in locations around the downtown area. Now in its second year, the Norfolk Sculpture Walk is comprised of 12 traditional and contemporary sculptures.
Inspired by art installations in other cities, the goal of the Norfolk Sculpture Walk is to beautify our downtown, provide entertainment, and be an additional attraction for visitors. Organized by the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, the Sculpture Walk is sponsored by area businesses and nonprofits such as the Norfolk Arts Center.
This year’s artists hail from around the Midwest, with the majority being Nebraskans. Subject matter and styles vary, as do the mediums, which include steel, glass, bronze and limestone. All of the sculptures in this year’s walk are available for purchase.
You can download a map of sculpture locations and an audio guide from the visitnorfolkne.com website. The Visitors Bureau plans on offering small group guided tours as well. The audio guide will feature facts and information about the sculptures from the artists themselves.
Besides the benefits gained from participating in art, those that walk, jog, or bike the path of the Sculpture Walk reap an additional benefit: exercise. If you visit each sculpture in numerical order, you will complete a 2.5-mile trek.
Vote for your favorite sculpture at the website or by using the ballot on the brochure. Those who vote will be entered into a drawing for an Apple watch.
Area Arts
At the time of writing, there have been no new announcements made about the reopening of the Elkhorn Valley Museum (EVM) or the Norfolk Arts Center (NAC).
The NAC is offering virtual art classes as well as by appointment tours of the gallery. The current exhibit of the annual Juried and Faculty Show can be viewed on its website. New gallery exhibits are scheduled to open on June 4. While the EVM building is temporarily closed, Verges Park is open. It’s a great spot to walk, picnic, or to paint en plein air.