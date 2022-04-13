Skating is a great way to exercise

It’s time to roll! This winter I purchased a couple pairs of old time roller skates when I bought a pair of vintage ice skates for décor purposes. The ice skates decorated my entry way and the rollerskates were stored in the closet. I haven’t worn roller-skates for years but I think I may get them out and onto my feet. I just read that skating is supposed to be one of the best exercises around. Hopefully, it’s like riding a bike — it will all come back to me.
Growing up we would roller skate on the concrete floors in our basement for hours. I still have a pair of the old metal skates that were just wheels that we clamped onto the bottom of our shoes. They worked great but were no match for the wonderful high topped roller skates that we rented at the rollerskating rink. Those skates would take us around and around for hours for not only wonderful skating but limbo contests and musical chairs on the rink. We did not have exercise in mind then — mostly we just wanted to skate fast and not get collide with anyone. We didn’t know how much we were working our muscles and cardio and wouldn’t have cared if someone told us.
Come to find out, roller-skating is great exercise as it requires the use of your glutes, your hamstrings, your quads and your calves every time you pick up your foot to move. It also is a good core exercise because your body has to stabilize itself as you skate.
Of course, there can be a few downsides of rollerskating, like the risk of falling on your backside, so though I wouldn’t have worn a helmet or knee pads and elbow pads roller-skating at age 12, I may actually put on some protective skate wear now.
Another downside to skating is that there aren’t too many roller rinks open anymore so if you want to rollerskate, you’ll need to find a very nice sidewalk to roll on. You have to be extra careful on concrete paths and driveways because there will always be cracks, rocks and debris in your way. Hills are also a little more challenging going up and coming down on rollerskates.
I may get familiarize myself to the whole skating thing by doing a few turns around our driveway like the kids used to, keeping the large garage doors and walk in doors open so they could make long loops. I will start with my vintage skates but will have my clamp on skates ready if I need them.
You have to mix your exercise up a little now and then — I’m just hoping I don’t get a broken wrist if I put roller-skating into the mix.