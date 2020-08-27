Skate park is a work of art

The newly remodeled Miracle Skatepark held its grand opening last weekend. The sporting venue is a boon to the community and quickly becoming a destination for athletes from around the Midwest. Skateboarding is more than athletics, however. It’s also artistic, both in form and in appearance.
Skateboarding has been around since the 1950s, although it has changed dramatically over the decades. Freestyle skating was popular in the ’60s, and emphasized technical skill, often using music and choreography. The more physical and athletically challenging style of street skating that evolved in the ’80s brought new elements of technical tricks, urban obstacles, and vert challenges \h— skating on a ramp or incline and using that transition to perform tricks.
While the technical aspects required to perform skate tricks are the same, the skater’s individual style shines through. The art doesn’t stop at the physical movement, though. Skateboarding has a visual arts movement all its own as well.
The skate art community is a blend of mediums — videography, photography, painting, stickers and more. The skateboard deck itself is a moving canvas. The bottom of the decks are generally adorned with colorful graphics.
Deck art is a personal aesthetic, as varied as the artist and rider. Individual style and self-expression are embraced. Abstract, pop art and urban graffiti are among the popular styles, though you can find decks influenced by music and popular culture as well. There are popular skateboard brands that offer a variety of pre-painted decks suited to your style of skating and your aesthetic, or you can DIY your own design.
Skate art is sometimes considered renegade art due to its nature — few boundaries in topics and expression. This atypical approach in medium and intention can place it outside of the mainstream. That stance doesn’t invalidate deck art as legitimate art, nor does it take away from the artistic expression. From skateboards to clothes to stickers, skate art has permeated our culture, particularly youth culture.
Local artist and skateboard enthusiast Anthony Thompson, who was instrumental in helping to make the remodeled skate park project a reality, creates custom decks both for riding and as installation art and décor. Skateboarding is a passion of Thompson’s, and the decks he designs reflect that love.
His most recent work, an installation piece painted on a skate deck, involved custom paint techniques and layers of airbrushed specialty paints including micro flakes and pearl. He is also producing a limited line of decks with graphics in support of GLAS — Good Life Action Sports, the nonprofit he started with the goal to enrich communities with art and action sports.
The need to rejuvenate Miracle Skatepark was the inspiration for GLAS. You can view Thompson’s latest work on his Facebook page for Thompson Design Studios.
If you’d like to view other examples of skate art, stop in Wisper’s, Norfolk’s own skate shop, to see its ever-changing inventory of skate decks. Better yet, stop by Miracle Park and spend some time watching the athletes, and their decks, in action.