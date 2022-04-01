In the 2019-20 season, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was one of the better shooting teams in the state, going 37% on 3-pointers. To this day, that team remains one of the best from beyond the arc in state history.
However, it wouldn’t do the Bulldogs as much good as they hoped that year. They fell to Southern Valley in the state semifinal and finished third in Class D1.
As a result, schematic changes became necessary, ones that would shape the next two years of the program.
“You kind of felt like that’s not going to travel in every single game,” coach Joe Hesse said. “So we kind of wanted to reinvent ourselves.”
Instead of relying on accuracy from deep, the Bulldogs began to focus more on post play. The hope was that they could establish themselves down low, drive to the basket more and earn a few trips to the charity stripe.
In the two seasons — which included a 51-6 record and state championships in Class D1 and Class C2 — since that semifinal loss, no one has embodied that philosophy better than Jacob Sjuts.
Over that span, the senior guard averaged 14 points and eight rebounds a game. In the team’s run to the C2 title this past year, Sjuts averaged 17 points and seven rebounds a game. He also went 11-12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and overtime of each matchup.
In his first two seasons, Sjuts averaged five rebounds a game. In his junior and senior years, he averaged eight.
“Jacob’s game has come a long way from his freshman year,” Hesse said. “He started out as a shooter and ended his career as a dominant post player that’s capable of stepping out and knocking down a shot and a ball handler and free-throw shooter that could close out games for us.”
Even this past summer, Sjuts showed signs of what he’d be able to do for the Bulldogs in the winter.
“You should’ve seen some of the games against people when they weren’t really calling fouls,” Hesse said, “because it was pretty awesome.”
Not to be overlooked is Sjuts’ twin brother, Jason, whose free throw with 3.7 seconds left in overtime of the title game (Jacob fouled out of in the fourth quarter) put the Bulldogs up for good.
His accuracy from beyond the arc made sure that the Bulldogs remained a force offensively, as he made a team-high 42 3-pointers on 135 attempts (31%).
Blake Sindelar wasn’t quite able to repeat as an all-area captain, but he’ll leave Howells-Dodge with five career records and a season record for most assists with 185. What a career for one of the best to don the black and green.
Pierce wasn’t able to build off its state title appearance from a year ago, but Ben Brahmer continued to establish himself as one of the better big men in the area. Should he keep things going, there’s little reason to believe the Bluejays can’t at least challenge for a spot in next year’s state tournament.
Landon Classen of O’Neill cracks the Elite Eight for the second straight year and he still has one more remaining as a member of the Eagles. It was hard enough to guard him before this season, but with so many pieces emerging around him, he’ll be even more dangerous.
Wayne loves its defense, as coach Rob Sweetland would always tell you, but when there came times that a bucket was needed, there was no bigger threat than Tanner Walling. The senior cracked the Elite Eight for the first time as the team’s leading scorer, leading the team to three straight Mid-State Conference tournament titles and three straight state tournaments.
In a similar vein, Brennen Kelley was a big playmaker on a Norfolk Catholic team built on defense. The senior made especially big plays in the Knights’ subdistrict final and district final wins in February that sent them to state for the first time in 10 years.
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s offense was a tough one to stop, being able to score from deep and from right underneath the hoop. No player was more instrumental to the cause than Jaxson Bernecker, whose presence inside set the tone night in and night out for the Trojans.
As stated at the beginning of the season, several teams found themselves making the transition from one class to another, specifically from Class D1 to C2. The influx of players created a larger pool of players, making what’s usually a tough decision already even tougher.
Of the 24 players selected to the first three teams, seven are on teams that played in Class D1 a year ago. This includes the top three coaches-vote getters in Jacob Sjuts, Jason Sjuts and Blake Sindelar.
Nine of them are juniors or younger, so although a lot of talent leaves, there’ll be plenty left for the area.
Selections are determined by both coaches’ nominations and observations made by Daily News sports writers.
FIRST TEAM:
Jason Sjuts, HLHF
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-5. Position: Forward.
Averages: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals.
Coach Joe Hesse: “Jason became an elite defender. We played him at the top of our zone and he shut down the paint for us. He is one of the best shooters in the area and made big play after big play at the state tournament.”
Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-3. Position: Guard.
Averages: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists.
Coach Kevin Janata: “He’s been the focal point of the offense and leading scorer the last two years even though opposing teams typically focused their defensive game plan on slowing him down. We saw box and 1 many times this year and he still adjusted his game.”
Ben Brahmer, Pierce
Grade: Junior. Height: 6-6. Position: Forward.
Averages: 17 points, 9 rebounds.
Coach Mike Emory: “He is a tough matchup for people in that at 6’6 he can score from the perimeter, off the pullup and can get to the rim and finish. He was our leading rebounder and 2nd in assists on our team, which speaks to his unselfishness as a player.”
Landon Classen, O’Neill
Grade: Junior. Height: 6-0. Position: Guard.
Averages: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals.
Coach Seth Kallhoff: “He handles the ball most possessions and has the basketball knowledge to make the correct play in any situation. Defensively Landon is aggressive and just as dominant. He anticipates and attacks at the right moments to get touches and steals.”
Tanner Walling, Wayne
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-11. Position: Guard.
Averages: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal.
Coach Rob Sweetland: “Tanner is a tough competitor who fought through a lot of injuries the last two years. He never complained and always showed up and gave us all he had. Tanner was a major contributor on both ends of the floor for us the last three years.”
Brennen Kelley, Norfolk Catholic
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-3. Position: Guard.
Averages: 13 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals.
Coach Kevin Manzer: “He became a force that other teams had to contend with. His defense was elite and he could score in a lot of different ways.”
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington CC
Grade: Junior. Height: 6-5. Position: Forward.
Averages: 15 points, 8 rebounds.
Coach Matt Steffen: “His game has improved much from last season, improving his foot work and outside shooting. I think Jaxson has a pretty high ceiling and has not yet reached his full potential. I look forward to coaching him his senior year and expect great things from him next year.”
SECOND TEAM:
Name School Grade Height
Jake Rath Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Junior 6-3
Ben Hammond Norfolk Catholic Senior 6-4
Tate Thoene Hartington Cedar Catholic Senior 5-11
Evan Haisch Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Senior 6-0
Cade Johnson Wakefield Junior 6-2
Jake Peitz Hartington-Newcastle Senior 6-2
Carson Thomsen Oakland-Craig Senior 6-3
Dyami Berridge Winnebago Junior 6-1
THIRD TEAM:
Name School Grade Height
Brendyn Ollendick Elkhorn Valley Junior 6-0
R.J. Bayer Howells-Dodge Senior 6-1
Daniel Judd Wayne Junior 6-4
Brandon Bartos Wayne Senior 5-11
Preston Burbach Norfolk Catholic Senior 6-4
Jarred Novotny Clarkson/Leigh Senior 6-1
Trystan Scott Lutheran High Northeast Senior 5-8
Sage Frauendorfer...Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Junior 6-2
HONORABLE MENTION:
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast: Elliot Nottlemann, Samuel Dick; Battle Creek: Hunter Oestreich, Baron Buckendahl, Brock West, Roger Mieure; Boone Central: Alex Christo, Garrett Rasmussen; Clarkson/Leigh: Eli Hays, Carter Hanel; Elkhorn Valley: Carter Werner, Conner Larson, Derek Hahne, Carter Rautenberger; Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Braden Duhsman, Nate Niewhoner; Hartington Cedar Catholic: Carter Arens, Carson Arens; Hartington-Newcastle: Bennett Sievers; Howells-Dodge: Lance Brester, Gavin Nelson; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Ethan Keller, Cooper Beller; Lutheran High Northeast: Cort McKeown, Keaton Ranslem; Madison: Diego Gastelum; Neligh-Oakdale: Talon Krebs, Bryson Gadeken, Chase Furstenau; Norfolk Catholic: Mason Timmerman, Kade Pieper; North Bend Central: Kyler Hellbusch, Asher Endorf; Oakland-Craig: Grant Seagren, Grady Gatewood; O’Neill: Drew Morrow, Keaton Wattier; Pierce: Abram Scholting, Deon Watts, Addison Croghan; Ponca: Dalton Lamprecht; Summerland: Mason Hoke, Michael Koenig, Alec Schindler; Tekamah-Herman: Brock Rogers, Kaleb Quick, Jed Hoover; Tri County Northeast: Garrett Blanke, Nate Oswald, Josh Olesen, Ben Jorgensen, Brock Mackling; Wakefield: Eliseo Sarimento, Armando Villa; West Holt: Lincoln Konrad, Ian Larson, Jakeem Brown; West Point-Beemer: Miguel Perez, Riley Penrose, Keegan Doggett; Wisner-Pilger: Jack Knust, Beau Ruskamp, Spencer Batenhorst.