PENDER – Pender entered the season entertaining dreams of taking a March trip to Lincoln.
Thanks to a nearly flawless first quarter in Friday’s Class C2-2 district final, those dreams became reality.
The Pendragons forced eight turnovers and hit four 3-pointers to race out to a 13-point lead over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family by the end of the opening period.
That lead expanded to 24 points by halftime, and Pender ended up celebrating a 66-39 victory and a state tournament berth.
“I feel pure happiness – happiness for the kids,” Pendragons coach Jason Dolliver said. “I know the time they put in and the work and the hours.
“When you put your heart and your soul into something and you’re able to achieve a goal, there’s nothing better than that. It doesn’t always happen in life, but it happened today, and I’m super proud of them.”
Pender’s seven seniors got to enjoy cutting down the nets at the end of their final home game with the team earning its first trip to state since 2020.
“Honestly, I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid in fourth grade,” said senior guard Kirsten Frey. “This is just so exciting for all of us, not just us seniors, but the entire team. We’ve been working for this the entire season, so it’s just so amazing.”
Senior guard Lillie Timm had one of the two nets draped around her neck for the team photo.
“It was so exciting,” she said. “Basketball has always been a long season for me, but it’s worth it in the end. We all came together as a team at the right time. I’m so happy for us.”
Pender’s defense made it a tough first half for the Bulldogs (13-13). The Pendragons forced 12 turnovers before they committed their first.
“Our primary focus tonight was defense,” Dolliver said. “If we can limit their points, we have a really good chance to win. Our defense was great the first quarter and the first half to give up 11 points. It was phenomenal.”
Things were clicking on the offensive end, too, especially for Frey. She hit her first three 3-pointers in the first quarter while Timm added another to help build a 19-6 lead that grew to 29-6 three minutes into the second.
“I told them right before we started, ‘Girls, trust yourselves and trust each other. When you are open, shoot it. If it doesn’t go in, it doesn’t go in,’ “ Dolliver said. “Thankfully they were going in. That was good to see.”
Pender (24-3) played 13 games this season against teams that were also involved in district finals on Friday. That made the Pendragons well prepared.
“Our key was our excitement and integrity that we brought into that game,” Timm said. “We were so hyped and we were so ready. That’s what made that first quarter happen like that. And it was nice to see everyone hitting shots, not just one person.”
Maya Dolliver led Pender with 21 points and five assists. Avery Wegner added 14 points, followed by Timm’s 11, nine by Frey and eight from Hadley Walsh.
The loss snapped a late-season surge by Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, which lost most of the production off of last year’s Class D1 state championship team. Yet the Bulldogs finished .500 and reached a district final by upsetting Clarkson/Leigh – a state tournament team – in a subdistrict final.
Sophomore Claire Korth led Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family with 14 points and senior Halle Beller put up 13.
Pender will be part of a Northeast Nebraska flavored Class C2 state tournament when it starts up on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. The Pendragons are one of six teams from the region to qualify, and they are 3-2 in games against those other teams.
Frey said the team’s season-long attitude has paid off with the district championship.
“We come to practice super determined to work no matter what,” she said. “Not every practice is a great practice, but we’re all determined. It takes 12. It doesn’t just take the starters or two players or anything like that.
“Now we’re determined to have good practices next week and finish it off at state.”
Humphrey/LHF 6 5 17 11 – 39
Pender 19 16 14 17 – 66
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (13-13): Claire Korth 6-11 2-2 14; Alexis Groteluschen 2-3 0-2 4; Halle Beller 5-10 1-2 13; Ali Brandl 0-2 0-2 0; Molly Groteluschen 3-6 0-0 6; Alisha Dahlberg 0-8 2-2 2; Faith Korth 0-1 0-0 0; Abilyn Schneider 0-0 0-0 0; Ellee Hanzel 0-0 0-0 0; Mackenzie Petersen 0-1 0-0 0; Jenaya Wemhoff 0-0 0-0 0; Anna Bialas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-42 5-10 39.
PENDER (24-3): Maya Dolliver 6-12 6-8 21; Avery Wegner 4-12 5-7 14; Kirsten Frey 3-6 0-0 9; Lillie Timm 4-7 0-0 11; Olyvia Nelson 0-1 1-2 1; Hadley Walsh 3-8 1-3 8; Madalyn Dolliver 0-3 2-2 2; Isabelle Felber 0-0 0-0 0; Jacie Bonneau 0-0 0-0 0; Rylie Bonneau 0-0 0-0 0; Breanna Krueger 0-0 0-0 0; Allie Rutar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 15-22 66.