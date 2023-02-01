PIERCE — For the second time this season, Wayne held Norfolk Catholic to a season-low offensive output.
This time, it resulted in the sixth-seeded Blue Devils shutting down the third-seeded Knights 39-27 in the Mid-State Conference boys basketball quarterfinals here on Wednesday night.
"You can see everybody steps up and plays a little bit harder when it's conference time," Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said.
Wayne entered the night having won back-to-back games against Norfolk Catholic, including last year's Mid-State Conference championship 51-47. Wayne also defeated Norfolk Catholic 45-34 on Jan. 5, one of just two losses for the Knights since a 2-2 start.
Wednesday's result was part of a larger trend, too.
Norfolk Catholic defeated Wayne in two meetings during the 2015-16 season. Since then, the Knights are just 2-10 against the Blue Devils, and averaging less than 46.6 points per game offensively.
Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said he took the blame for Wednesday's struggles.
"That falls on me," he said. "We were timid, we were hesitant, and I just obviously didn't have them ready to go."
Norfolk Catholic was held to just 9 of 30 field-goal shooting, including 2 of 14 from 3-point range. Senior Kade Pieper finished with team highs of nine points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Wayne was 16 of 27 from the field, including 3 of 8 from deep, thanks in part to Sedjro Agoumba's double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Colson Nelsen hit a pair of 3-pointers, including a crucial buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter that gave the Blue Devils momentum for good.
Norfolk Catholic turned it into a three-point game after Pieper posted back-to-back putbacks — first after a missed 3-pointer on an inbounds play, then after a layup attempt was blocked by Agoumba. The latter one forced a Wayne timeout still leading 22-19 with 5:10 left in the third.
Alex Phelps followed with a tough layup inside, but Norfolk Catholic had possession coming out of a timeout with 31.5 seconds left in the third quarter down 25-20. The Knights missed a 3-pointer, but Devin Anderson's long pass to Colson Nelsen arrived in enough time for Nelsen to dribble and drain a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in front of the Wayne bench.
"We work on trying to get that last shot of every quarter because at least 50% of the quarters, you're going to get back-to-back possessions," Sweetland said. "That's something we work on, and just the werewithal for the kids to know the time and situation. ... Our kids feed off of that kind of stuff."
The Knights missed twice from long range to begin the fourth quarter, and Agoumba boosted the Blue Devils' lead to double digits on a layup. It was a 34-25 game after Karter Kerkman hit a 3-pointer for Norfolk Catholic with 5:17 left, but the Knights were outscored 7-2 the rest of the game.
Wayne also got a buzzer-beater to end the first half.
Phelps patiently waited and then dished the ball to Agoumba with less than five seconds to go, which was enough time for Agoumba to take a dribble and loft a shot above the arms of two defenders and hit the net just as the buzzer sounded.
That gave Wayne a 20-14 lead at the break after Norfolk Catholic had cut it to four off a tough baseline drive by Carter Janssen with 1:45 left in the half.
Both teams employed physical defense that led to missed opportunities on the offensive side. Wayne and Norfolk Catholic both missed chances at a conventional 3-point play in the first half. Wayne went scoreless for 4:10 of the first quarter, but got 3-pointers from Nelsen and Carter Junck within 55 seconds to turn what was a 7-4 deficit into a 10-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Likewise, Wayne couldn't quite cash in when it held Norfolk Catholic scoreless for 4:14 of the first half, leading only 12-7 at the end of that stretch.
"We've just got to get better," Manzer said. "The biggest thing, and again, this falls on me, but leadership was lacking. We got in foul trouble early, and that took a couple of guys out of the game, and they just never really got back on track."
Wayne 10 10 8 11 — 39
Norfolk Catholic 7 7 6 7 — 27
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (11-5): Mason Timmerman 0-2 0-0 0, Nolan Fennessy 2-5 2-4 6, Carter Janssen 2-2 2-2 6, Max Hammond 0-5 0-0 0, Triston Hoesing 1-5 0-0 3, Braeden Burbach 0-1 0-0 0, Karter Kerkman 1-6 0-0 3, Kade Pieper 3-4 3-5 9. Totals: 9-30 7-11 27.
WAYNE (15-5): Alex Phelps 2-4 1-5 5, Carter Junck 3-5 0-0 7, Colson Nelsen 4-7 0-0 10, Devin Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Sedjro Agoumba 4-6 3-6 11, Daniel Judd 1-2 0-2 2, Gavin Redden 2-3 0-0 4, Drue Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-27 4-13 39.