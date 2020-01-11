When Jasa Ramsay moved from Sioux City to Norfolk in 2018, she didn’t have much support from her family.
She and her boyfriend, Kirk Drouillard, had three small children together. Drouillard’s family was in Kansas City.
It wasn’t until Ramsay learned about the Sixpence program from a neighbor when she finally found local support, “an extension of the family,” she said.
“The longer we are in it, the more we like it,” Ramsay said since joining Sixpence in November 2018. “They help us with local resources and make sure all of my kids are developing right.”
Since she started, Ramsay has had four children go through the Sixpence program, she said. She and Drouillard are raising eight children together.
Sixpence is a statewide early education program that is offered through Norfolk Public Schools and is focused on birth to 3-year-olds. It helps parents who are usually at-risk develop strong relationships with their children. It also aids parents in prenatal care.
The program started receiving both private and public grants four years ago, allowing Sixpence to operate for families in the Norfolk Public School district. Sixpence receives about $160,000 a year to fund three family facilitators, community programs and other expenses.
Since August 2018, there has been a large increase in Sixpence participants who are single parents, have mental health problems or deal with substance abuse, according to Norfolk Public Schools Sixpence data.
In fact, the percentage of participants in Norfolk’s Sixpence program who have one or more risk factors (a parent who is a teenager, single, with mental health issues, suffering from substance abuse or has witnessed violence, among other things) is higher than the state average.
Melissa Jantz, Little Panthers Preschool principal, said this has always been the case, especially since she began working in the district.
“Madison County is typically higher than the state average (in most risk factors),” she said. “Even though we are trying to bring down those numbers, it’s supportive evidence that there’s a need in our community.”
In the 2017-18 school year, 36% of Sixpence members were single parents. In 2018-19, that number grew to 56%. The state average is 45%.
In 2017-18, 12% of Sixpence parents had mental health issues, which grew to 45% the next year. The state average is 37%.
Also in 2017-18, 12% of Sixpence parents dealt with substance abuse, and that number rose to 23% the next year. The state average is 15%.
Jantz said the numbers for Sixpence have probably increased in Madison County thanks to word-of-mouth, more referrals and more exposure for the Sixpence program. A third family facilitator was added in August through a grant with the Norfolk Family Coalition to serve more families in the district.
“It’s taken us some time, because when initially families were involved in Sixpence, it wasn’t really shared about, but now they are seeing the support they have for their family,” Jantz said. “Families are now referring other families. It’s getting more acceptable to say, ‘I’m part of Sixpence, and this is how they are helping our family.’ ”
Some numbers have dropped. The percentage of Sixpence parents who are teenagers went from 40% in 2017-2018 to 36% the next year, with the state average at 27%. The percentage of incarcerated parents, mothers without a high school diploma and parents who spoke English as a second language also dropped.
A small but mighty network
Before Sixpence was founded, it was hard for NPS staff and faculty when families didn’t qualify for other early education programs.
“Going after expense funding was really important to us because sometimes (in our early development network) during the evaluation, the child wouldn’t qualify,” Jantz said. “It was hard to leave the situation because we would know the family was still struggling. We really didn’t have another program in Norfolk to then refer that family to. It was always on your heartstrings walking away from that family because you knew they needed help, but yet we didn’t have a referral source for them.”
Now the program serves 34 children. Jantz said staff are still figuring out how to serve families outside of Norfolk, but for now only families inside the NPS district are able to apply. There are usually six to eight families on the Sixpence waiting list.
To serve more families, more funding is needed to increase facilitators and to help make one current facilitator a full-time staff member, Jantz said.
Family facilitator Heather Hirsch has eight families on her caseload and helps 13 children. Facilitators can take on anywhere from 12 to 15 children.
Hirsch has previously worked at group homes and other schools in the NPS district.
“This job became everything I love in one,” Hirsch said. “I get to work with little ones, our teen moms and our parents, so it was a good fit for me. The biggest challenge isn’t finding the support, but getting them immediate help and helping the families through crises.”
For an hour three or four times a month, Hirsch visits her families in their homes to teach both the parents and children.
“I do an educational activity with the parent, then they do it with the child,” Hirsch said. “At first, we might just talk and they need that support or they have something going on. Obviously it’s hard to focus on an activity with your kid if you’re stressed about something. But then I’ll sit down with the child and do most interactions on the floor. A lot is teaching the parent how to interact with their child.”
The program offers family activity nights once a month and will give parents rewards for attending and meeting their education goals. Family facilitators also serve parents with prenatal care by helping them with doctor visits, offering resources such as a breastfeeding class and talking through their fears about the future.
“They become your own family sometimes,” Hirsch said.
How to apply and help Sixpence
Families who live in the NPS district can learn more about the Sixpence application by calling 402-644-2501. The program does cater toward parents who are younger than 20 years old, speak another language other than English, had premature children or who qualify for the federal free-or-reduced lunch program, among other factors.
Any Sixpence child also will have a guaranteed spot at Little Panthers Preschool in Norfolk.
The business community can help the Sixpence program by participating in the organization’s 52 Weeks of Diapers. Businesses may sign up for a week at a time and Sixpence staff will provide them with a box to host a diaper drive.
The program is still looking for businesses to sign up for April through December. Interested businesses can call Hirsch at 402-640-0069 to sign up.
For Ramsay, Sixpence has always been there for her and her family, she said. Hirsch is her facilitator and has been helping her since she started.
“Sixpence is a lot of fun for my kids and they are always happy,” Ramsay said. “We really enjoy it and appreciate the time they take. They care.”