RUSHVILLE - A six-run sixth inning by the Gordon-Rushville Security First Regulators spelled a 12-10 loss for the Hartington Post 4 Seniors here at Mondisett Park in gthe opening round of the Class C Senior American Legion Tournament Saturday evening.
Post 4 was sailing along, grabbing a 2-1 lead after the first inning, pushing the advantage to 6-3 at the end of three, but the hosts proved inhospitable by posting six big runs in that sixth frame.
Hartington countered with three runs of its own in the bottom of the sixth on three walks and three singles to tie the score 10-10 going into the final inning.
Koby Detlefsen walked and after a strikeout, Brady Hochstein singled.
Jared Rutar walked to load the bases then Jaelen Lammers worked a base on balls to chase in Detlefsen.
A Breiton Whitmire single to right field scored Hochstein.
Another single, this one by Dylan Taylor up the middle, sent Rutar home but Lammers was thrown out at the plate to end the threat.
The Regulators scored two runs in the top of the seventh to send Post 4 to an elimination game Sunday at 1 p.m. MST against Chick-fill-A Post 3 (Lincoln Lutheran.
GR 102 016 2 - 12 10 0
H 213 013 0 - 10 10 2
WP: McDonald LP: Dan Puppe.
2B: Dan Puppe, Brady Hochstein (H); Stouffer (2), Freeseman, Walking (GR). 3B: Freeseman (GR).